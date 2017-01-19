Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 1°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Empire Cinema’s opening could spark a battle for the region’s film fans

16:35 26 January 2017

Paul Geater paul.geater@archant.co.uk

Cineworld Ipswich Web

Cineworld Ipswich Web

The opening of the new Empire Cinema in Ipswich seems set to spark a battle for the area’s film fans as the number of screens in the town nearly doubles.

Comment

Will it really put pressure on Cineworld in Cardinal Park?

Within seven years of Cineworld (or Virgin as it was originally called) the town’s Odeon closed although the building was only 14 years old. Will history repeat itself?

Cineworld does have a strong hand, the Unlimited Card. It’s a season ticket that allows holders to go as often as they like to most films there for a flat monthly fee.

The £17 monthly fee gets them into any normal screening free and gives me a big discount when they want to see a film in Imax or 4DX.

It’s popular. Unofficial estimates suggest that up to 40% of Cineworld’s customers nationally may have their Unlimited cards. They are not likely to switch. At present Empire does not offer a similar deal.

But it looks as if Empire will be competing hard on the price of individual film tickets.

And the new cinema will increase the market – pushing up the number of screens in the town from 13 to 25 (11 at Cineworld and two at the Ipswich Film Theatre) and should offer more choice.

The Oscar-nominated film Jackie opened last weekend. But it finished its run at Cineworld on Thursday.

If there are more screens in the town for the big blockbusters, it may well be that those “smaller” films that are not exactly arthouse could get a longer run.

Film-going across the country has been relatively stable since the turn of the century – the number of admissions fell from 1.6bn a year in 1946 to 54m in 1984. Since then numbers have increased to about 170m every year since 2001.

But still many people rarely, if ever, go to the cinema. In Ipswich both Empire and Cineworld will be trying to attract them – on price, comfort, and choice.

Related articles

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Take a look at 15 shows you can see at theatres in Suffolk in February

40 minutes ago Edmund Crosthwaite
The Regent Theatre, Ipswich

There is a fantastic array of talent and entertainment on offer at Suffolk’s theatres, whether it be plays, musicals, orchestras or comedy.

Did you know Jack Whitehall went to school with the Twilight Saga’s Robert Pattinson?

Tue, 15:18 Wayne Savage
Jack Whitehall, playing Ipswich this week. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Comedian Jack Whitehall’s latest tour, At Large, stops by the Ipswich Regent tomorrow and Thursday.

Guys and Dolls is the greatest musical comedy ever argues youth company

Tue, 11:12 Wayne Savage, entertainment writer
Connie Lamb as Sarah Brown and Sam Brown as Sky Masterson in Eastern Edge Theatre Company's production of Guys and Dolls at Felixstowe's Spa Pavilion. Photo: Peter Ling

Eastern Edge Theatre Company hope luck will be a lady for their run of Guys and Dolls at Felixstowe’s Spa Pavilion.

DanceEast showcases new work for families

Thursday, January 19, 2017 Andrew Clarke
Golilocks and the Three Bears by Northern Ballet part of the DanceEast spring season

DanceEast’s seasons tend to have a broad, over-arching theme which loosely ties together a series of unrelated events. In the past we have had seasons of world premieres or a season of shows which looked at migration and international cultures.

All those unfunny lefties rile me says Jim Davidson

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 James Rampton
Comedian Jim Davidson

Comedian Jim Davidson talks about latest tour 40 Years On, the highs and lows, being deliberately provocative and his charity work ahead of Ipswich Regent show.

Capel St Mary’s Orchard Players invite you to be their guest for Beauty and the Beast

Sunday, January 8, 2017
The principal cast of Beauty and the Beast, staged by Capel St Mary's Orchard Players January 12-14. Photos: Contributed

It may be a tale as old as time, but it’s the first time The Orchard Players have staged Beauty and the Beast. It’s been a challenge, director and group chairwoman Lynn Perera told entertainment writer Wayne Savage.

Comedian Mike McClean talks family, the future and returning to the Ipswich Regent

Saturday, January 7, 2017 Wayne Savage, entertainment writer
Comedian Mike McClean is returning to the Ipswich Regent with his new show. Photo: Contributed

Comedian Mike McClean returns to Ipswich next week. Just be sure you don’t turn up late he tells entertainment writer Wayne Savage.

Allan Cosgrove talks Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, at the Ipswich Regent tonight

Friday, January 6, 2017
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac play the Ipswich Regent tonight. Photo: Contributed

Event’s Martin Hutchinson talks to Allan Cosgrove of Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, playing the Ipswich Regent tonight.

Review: Cats, by Andrew Lloyd Webber, CTC, The Apex, Bury St Edmunds

Friday, January 6, 2017 Martine Silkstone
Georgia Gower as Exotica in The Children's Theatre Company's production of Cats at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds. Photo: Mike Kwasniak

An audience of all ages lapped up a polished performance from The CTC as the youth theatre group brought Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit show, Cats, to the Apex for some post-Christmas feline fun.

Most read

Updated: 12-year-old Paul Clarke missing from Wetherden found safe and well

Police thanked the media and public for their help

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Updated: See picture of 500lb bomb found in Thetford Forest – a controlled explosion has taken place

500lb bomb set to be exploded after it was discovered in Thetford Forest. Photo courtesy of Thetford Forest Rangers

Video: Meet the Suffolk stars of Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill video

Student from Thomas Mills High School who appeared in Ed Sheeran's latest music video. Left to right, Jasmine Graham, Nicos Pantelli, Jack Whatling, Charlotte Wint, Josh Sach, Fish Clarke and Hugo Fairbanks Weston.

Breaking News: Man with life-threatening injury on A142 crash near Newmarket involving lorry and cyclist

Serious crash on the A142 Fordham Rd in Landwade near Newmarket involving a cyclist and a lorry. Mark Westley Photography

Video: Ed Sheeran announces 2017 UK tour dates – but no sign of Portman Road gig

Ed Sheeran during a previous visit to Brandeston Hall for its summer convert.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Christophe Berra ‘desperate’ to rejoin Hearts

Christophe Berra tangles with Nahki Wells at Huddersfield

Ipswich Town’s top 100 players: Numbers 90-81 - Ian Marshall to Laurie Sivell

Who are the best players to ever grace Portman Road?

‘Really good bids’ in for a number of players, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says he has lodged several 'really good bids' for players ahead of next Tuesday's deadline. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Steven Taylor can add some much-needed leadership to Ipswich Town side, says Mick McCarthy

Steve Taylor, pictured in action for Newcastle United.

Chance meeting in Cayman Islands resulted in Ipswich Town signing Canadian wonderkid, Marcelo Flores

Canadian-born Marcelo Flores

Met Office issues yellow warning of ice and snow in Suffolk and Essex on Friday

Frosty weather in Ipswich.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24