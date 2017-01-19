It’s great news that Empire is coming to Ipswich but I will stick with Cineworld

As a film lover and regular cinema-goer I’m really pleased to hear that Empire has finally come up with an opening date for its new Empire multiplex in the Buttermarket Centre, writes Paul Geater.

But to be honest I don’t think I’m going to be a regular visitor there. I shall remain loyal to Cineworld on Cardinal Park.

The reason for this is simple. I have an Unlimited Card, so do other members of my family.

We go regularly – two or three times a month and at this time of the year it can be even more if I have a day off during the week.

The £17 monthly fee gets me into any normal screening free and gives me a big discount on the rare occasions when I want to see a film in Imax or 4DX (getting “slimed” in the new Ghostbusters film really added something).

Having paid money to Cineworld, I’m not going to rush off to pay more to Empire even if it is new and shiny.

And I’m not alone – I’ve seen unofficial estimates suggesting that up to 40% of Cineworld’s customers nationally may have their Unlimited cards. I’m sure they feel the same as me.

Of course the one thing Empire will do is to increase the market and hopefully the choice on offer – and it might give us more opportunities to see films.

I want to see the Oscar-nominated film Jackie that opened last weekend. I didn’t see it then (we went to see La La Land), and had planned to go this weekend.

But it finished its run at Cineworld on Thursday to allow XXX and Sing to take up most of its 11 screens. Hopefully the new cinema will increase the choice and give us more chance to see a wider selection of films.

And it is clear that there is a divide out there between those of us who go to the cinema and those who don’t.

Empire will be trying to make itself attractive to those who don’t already go and they’re never going to suddenly turn round and buy season tickets anyway!