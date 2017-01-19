Overcast

It’s great news that Empire is coming to Ipswich but I will stick with Cineworld

11:08 26 January 2017

As a film lover and regular cinema-goer I’m really pleased to hear that Empire has finally come up with an opening date for its new Empire multiplex in the Buttermarket Centre, writes Paul Geater.

But to be honest I don’t think I’m going to be a regular visitor there. I shall remain loyal to Cineworld on Cardinal Park.

The reason for this is simple. I have an Unlimited Card, so do other members of my family.

We go regularly – two or three times a month and at this time of the year it can be even more if I have a day off during the week.

The £17 monthly fee gets me into any normal screening free and gives me a big discount on the rare occasions when I want to see a film in Imax or 4DX (getting “slimed” in the new Ghostbusters film really added something).

Having paid money to Cineworld, I’m not going to rush off to pay more to Empire even if it is new and shiny.

And I’m not alone – I’ve seen unofficial estimates suggesting that up to 40% of Cineworld’s customers nationally may have their Unlimited cards. I’m sure they feel the same as me.

Of course the one thing Empire will do is to increase the market and hopefully the choice on offer – and it might give us more opportunities to see films.

I want to see the Oscar-nominated film Jackie that opened last weekend. I didn’t see it then (we went to see La La Land), and had planned to go this weekend.

But it finished its run at Cineworld on Thursday to allow XXX and Sing to take up most of its 11 screens. Hopefully the new cinema will increase the choice and give us more chance to see a wider selection of films.

And it is clear that there is a divide out there between those of us who go to the cinema and those who don’t.

Empire will be trying to make itself attractive to those who don’t already go and they’re never going to suddenly turn round and buy season tickets anyway!

  • How much did you get paid to write this 300 word advert for the flea pit on Cardinal Park, Geater? Once more the self-declared Mr Ipswich shows his true colours... "great news... BUT..." And such insightful reportage that there are some people who go to the cinema, and some who don't. Can I get paid for stating the obvious? "There is obviously a difference between day and night in Ipswich, as day is light and night is dark." There, that's your next article set up nicely. My invoice is in the post co Cineworld Head Office.

    OldBoy

    Thursday, January 26, 2017

  • I have to agree with the majority view here - why would someone build a huge cinema when there is already one which has an unlimited card scheme and free parking all day? And I would rather park in the 'open' Cineworld car park than inside the Buttermarket at night.

    Johnthebap

    Thursday, January 26, 2017

  • I reckon those who have to sit behind you are glad you're not going to be a regular!

    Paul Wauly

    Thursday, January 26, 2017

  • For once I'm in agreement with Paul Geater, I've had a cineworld unlimited card over 10 years and have no interest in changing to go to a cinema which is harder to drive to and will be impossible to park.

    RC

    Thursday, January 26, 2017

  • I thought that I'd stick with Cineworld too, but the last couple of times we've been the temperature has been lower than our fridge! Not a way to treat customers As the two visits were either side of Christmas and were different screens, I can only assume they're too tight to heat it or they can't afford afford to! Might just try Empire, if parking can be sorted

    neilf

    Thursday, January 26, 2017

  • I don't see where they are going to get their customers from. Those who already are cinema-goers may switch there allegiantcy, but I doult there will be many extra new cinema-goers.

    zaax

    Thursday, January 26, 2017

  • Parking is only free at Empire after 4pm. Cineworld it's free all day.

    McLean

    Thursday, January 26, 2017

  • I think the main issue with Empire will be the parking. Sometimes Buttermarket is totally full, so with a cinema there there will be nowhere to park at all. Also, Cineworld refunds parking costs.

    TrollFace

    Thursday, January 26, 2017

