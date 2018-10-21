Jimmy Carr will return to Colchester in 2019

Award-winning comedian Jimmy Carr is bringing his ‘Terribly Funny’ tour to Colchester’s Charter Hall.

The Londoner will entertain hundreds at Charter Hall on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in his new tour which is set to be his most outrageous yet.

Tickets for the show are available online on Friday, October 26 at 10am from the Colchester Events Company website - with an exclusive pre-sale the day before for subscribers to the Colchester Events Company e-newsletter.

Mr Carr is known for producing dark humour with his deadpan delivery.

The tour will take the 46-year-old up and down the country and is sure to russle a few feathers.

His tour teaser confirms: “Jimmy’s brand new show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things. Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love. But they’re just jokes – they are not the terrible things.”

Mr Carr has won a British Comedy Award for best live stand-up, several LAFTA awards and a Perrier Award nomination.

The TV host has also performed on numerous occasions to His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales and has achieved combined sales of more than a million copies to date of his nine different live DVD releases.

Councillor Nick Barlow, portfolio holder for commercial services for Colchester Borough Council, said: “We’re delighted that Jimmy Carr has once again decided to include Charter Hall on his next UK tour.

“It is fantastic that Colchester is now a ‘must-go’ destination for so many big-name touring comedians, musicians and theatre acts. In addition to this, the recent improvement works at Charter Hall are a great investment into the future of quality entertainment in our town.

Tickets will be available here from 10am on Friday, October 26, 2018.