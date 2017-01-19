Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Meet the Thomas Mills sixth former who plays a young Ed Sheeran in Castle on the Hill video

18:20 25 January 2017

Student from Thomas Mills High School who appeared in Ed Sheeran's latest music video. Left to right, Jasmine Graham, Nicos Pantelli, Jack Whatling, Charlotte Wint, Josh Sach, Fish Clarke and Hugo Fairbanks Weston.

Student from Thomas Mills High School who appeared in Ed Sheeran's latest music video. Left to right, Jasmine Graham, Nicos Pantelli, Jack Whatling, Charlotte Wint, Josh Sach, Fish Clarke and Hugo Fairbanks Weston.

When a group of Suffolk sixth-form friends heard film-makers were recruiting extras for a short documentary, the £100 a day fee seemed alluring enough.

Comment
Student from Thomas Mills High School who appeared in Ed Sheeran's latest music video. Left to right, Jack Whatling, Nicos Pantelli, Fish Clarke, Jasmine Graham, Josh Sach, Charlotte Wint,Student from Thomas Mills High School who appeared in Ed Sheeran's latest music video. Left to right, Jack Whatling, Nicos Pantelli, Fish Clarke, Jasmine Graham, Josh Sach, Charlotte Wint,

Little did they know that within just days of its release, their debut appearance would have been viewed millions of times across the world.

The video for Castle on the Hill, Ed Sheeran’s “love song for Suffolk”, has propelled these unassuming youngsters into the musical limelight, caught up in the singer’s whirlwind return from his year out in wilderness.

With the song reminiscing about Ed’s days growing up in Suffolk, the video features friends mucking around together at locations across the county, such as Boyton Marshes, Mildenhall Stadium and a park near Felixstowe.

Although the finished video combines these scenes with footage of Ed singing, when it was first filmed the youngsters say they had little idea what it was all about. “We were literally just told to act natural, talk a lot and just do what we normally do,” said Hugo Fairbanks Weston, who plays the young Ed.

Student from Thomas Mills High School who appeared in Ed Sheeran's latest music video. Left to right, Jack Whatling, Nicos Pantelli, Fish Clarke, Jasmine Graham, Joshua Sach, Charlotte Wint, Hugo Fairbanks Weston.Student from Thomas Mills High School who appeared in Ed Sheeran's latest music video. Left to right, Jack Whatling, Nicos Pantelli, Fish Clarke, Jasmine Graham, Joshua Sach, Charlotte Wint, Hugo Fairbanks Weston.

“They told us to make each other laugh, so we were seen to be having a good time.”

“It was really good fun,” added Charlotte Wint, another of the friends. “It was all of us just chilling.”

It was only at the end of the third day of filming that they bumped into Ed in Framlingham.

“It was odd,” Hugo said. “He seemed really grateful that we were doing it and he thanked us quite a few times.”

The young Ed who stars in Ed Sheeran's videoThe young Ed who stars in Ed Sheeran's video

The humble star was even concerned Hugo would be teased for playing the part.

“He kept saying are you sure it’s all right, you know, with the ginger hair and the comparisons,” Hugo said.

“It’s been anything but that.”

Although Ed was not seen much during the filming, the friends say he had advised the directors on who to choose for the role.

Ed Sheeran with Hugo Fairbanks WestonEd Sheeran with Hugo Fairbanks Weston

“I think a lot of it was just because we were all from Thomas Mills,” said Nicos Pantelli, referring to the school in Framlingham that they and Ed attended.

While most scenes are just the group mucking around, one in particular caused a little awkwardness, when Hugo had to kiss his friend Fish Clarke.

“It was the first time on set and they told me ‘I’ve got the perfect scene for you’,” she said. “It was all pretty scary.”

Another slight embarrassment came during the filming at Boyton Marshes when Hugo had to run along a grass verge and managed to split his jeans.

“They were pretty tight around my thighs so after three goes, they just ripped and I had to borrow the producer’s jeans.”

Despite starring in the video, the Thomas Mills students had to wait until its worldwide release on Monday to see it.

“We cringed out,” they said in unison.

“The first time it did look a bit weird,” added Hugo.

“But since them it seems pretty cool.”

Around the school, Hugo’s nickname Ed is now even harder to shake, but he says the reaction from friends has been generally “pretty cool”.

“I think they all find it quite weird seeing their friends on video,” he added.

“Some of them wish they had gone to the casting, but other than that it’s been OK.”

The friends say the video is a fair portrayal of growing up in Framlingham, particularly the final scene in which the group is sat in a field with Framlingham Castle in the background.

“We all do that,” said Joshua Sach. “In the summer we go for a dip in the mere.”

Having made their debut as actors, the group seems reluctant to make any further appearances.

“This has felt like a pretty awesome experience because we were the centre of the attention,” said Hugo.

“But it would feel weird doing it again.”

The video, featuring Hugo Fairbanks Weston, Fish Clarke, Jack Whatling, Joshua Sach, Charlotte Wint, Jasmine Graham and Nicos Pantelli, has been viewed more than 10 million times.

• The director has praised Suffolk for its support during filming

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Did you know Jack Whitehall went to school with the Twilight Saga’s Robert Pattinson?

Yesterday, 15:18 Wayne Savage
Jack Whitehall, playing Ipswich this week. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Comedian Jack Whitehall’s latest tour, At Large, stops by the Ipswich Regent tomorrow and Thursday.

Guys and Dolls is the greatest musical comedy ever argues youth company

Yesterday, 11:12 Wayne Savage, entertainment writer
Connie Lamb as Sarah Brown and Sam Brown as Sky Masterson in Eastern Edge Theatre Company's production of Guys and Dolls at Felixstowe's Spa Pavilion. Photo: Peter Ling

Eastern Edge Theatre Company hope luck will be a lady for their run of Guys and Dolls at Felixstowe’s Spa Pavilion.

DanceEast showcases new work for families

Thursday, January 19, 2017 Andrew Clarke
Golilocks and the Three Bears by Northern Ballet part of the DanceEast spring season

DanceEast’s seasons tend to have a broad, over-arching theme which loosely ties together a series of unrelated events. In the past we have had seasons of world premieres or a season of shows which looked at migration and international cultures.

All those unfunny lefties rile me says Jim Davidson

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 James Rampton
Comedian Jim Davidson

Comedian Jim Davidson talks about latest tour 40 Years On, the highs and lows, being deliberately provocative and his charity work ahead of Ipswich Regent show.

Capel St Mary’s Orchard Players invite you to be their guest for Beauty and the Beast

Sunday, January 8, 2017
The principal cast of Beauty and the Beast, staged by Capel St Mary's Orchard Players January 12-14. Photos: Contributed

It may be a tale as old as time, but it’s the first time The Orchard Players have staged Beauty and the Beast. It’s been a challenge, director and group chairwoman Lynn Perera told entertainment writer Wayne Savage.

Comedian Mike McClean talks family, the future and returning to the Ipswich Regent

Saturday, January 7, 2017 Wayne Savage, entertainment writer
Comedian Mike McClean is returning to the Ipswich Regent with his new show. Photo: Contributed

Comedian Mike McClean returns to Ipswich next week. Just be sure you don’t turn up late he tells entertainment writer Wayne Savage.

Allan Cosgrove talks Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, at the Ipswich Regent tonight

Friday, January 6, 2017
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac play the Ipswich Regent tonight. Photo: Contributed

Event’s Martin Hutchinson talks to Allan Cosgrove of Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, playing the Ipswich Regent tonight.

Review: Cats, by Andrew Lloyd Webber, CTC, The Apex, Bury St Edmunds

Friday, January 6, 2017 Martine Silkstone
Georgia Gower as Exotica in The Children's Theatre Company's production of Cats at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds. Photo: Mike Kwasniak

An audience of all ages lapped up a polished performance from The CTC as the youth theatre group brought Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit show, Cats, to the Apex for some post-Christmas feline fun.

Sudbury’s Quay Theatre launches spring programme - who will you see?

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 Emma Brennan
The Quay Theatre in Sudbury.

As the panto season came to a close on Sunday, Sudbury’s Quay Theatre is launching into its new spring programme with a broad range of fresh offerings including more comedy, local history talks and family film showings.

Most read

Breaking News: Teenage boy flown to hospital in serious condition after being ‘trapped under bus’ in Clacton

Clacton bus crash. Image: Ashley Scott

Serious crash between car and motorbike on edge of Ipswich leaves biker injured

Police accident sign, stock image

BMW drink-driver who crashed into tree in East Bergholt loses job and licence

Julian Ditcham with the Drager Alcotest used by Suffolk Constabulary.

Ipswich Town transfer rumours - Tom Lawrence linked to Newcastle

Tom Lawrence battles early on at Huddersfield

Opinion: Ipswich Town’s Top 100 players: Numbers 100-91 – Craig Forrest to Ken Malcolm

Will current ITFC captain Luke Chambers make it into Terry Hunt's top 100 Town players? Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Drug-driver banned after being caught using mobile phone on A12 near Saxmundham

Drug-driver banned

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Opinion: Ipswich Town’s Top 100 players: Numbers 100-91 – Craig Forrest to Ken Malcolm

Will current ITFC captain Luke Chambers make it into Terry Hunt's top 100 Town players? Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Reported Ipswich Town target hands in transfer request at Barnsley, according to reports

Barnsley's Marley Watkins

Ipswich Town transfer rumours - Tom Lawrence linked to Newcastle

Tom Lawrence battles early on at Huddersfield

Kieffer Moore can thrive at Ipswich Town, says former Forest Green manager

New Ipswich Town signing, Kieffer Moore

More town centre homes on the way for Ipswich as social club heads for demolition

The former county council social club in Rope Walk, Ipswich, which is to be demolished and replaced with new homes.

Doctors in Suffolk claim seven-day GP service is ‘unrealistic’

Doctors claim 7-day service is not feasible
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24