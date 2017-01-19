New Ipswich Empire Cinema set to open its doors at the Buttermarket in March

After months of speculation Empire Cinema have confirmed the opening date of their new 12-screen cinema in the Buttermarket Centre

The new cinema is the centrepiece of the £35m redevelopment of the Buttermarket to create a leisure hub for the heart of Ipswich.

And it is due to open on March 31, despite earlier hopes it would be open by next month.

The new multiplex will feature luxury seating as standard in all 12 screens, giving cinemagoers the option to watch all the action on the biggest screens from the comfort of their very own luxury recliner or share one of the double Sofas. The cinema will also feature two IMPACT® screens, boasting bigger screens and Dolby ATMOS sound alongside stadium seating and extra legroom, creating.

It will also have two D-BOX screens vibrating seats to add to the their viewing experience.

There will also be a Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream concession and free parking after 4pm at The Buttermarket Centre.

The Buttermarket development by Capital & Regional and Drum Property Group and has already brought Pure Gym, Coast to Coast, Cosy Club, Wagamama and Prezzo to the centre.

Next month Krispy Kreme doughnuts are due to join the line up.

Empire Cinemas’ chief executive Justin Ribbons said: “We’re thrilled to be adding to the Empire Cinemas family with the opening of our latest cinema in Ipswich.

“Empire Cinemas prides itself on offering visitors the very best in big screen entertainment and we’re looking forward to building on this at The Buttermarket.”

The new cinema will be managed by Adam Root who lived in Ipswich for two years as a child and who has been managing the company’s cinema in Walthamstow.

The cinema will screen the very latest film releases and also Empire Extra screenings, where customers can experience big stage productions and events on the big screen like theatre, opera, ballet, music or sport.

It has special offers for children, senior citizens and for films that are about to leave the cinema on Thursdays.

The company held a recruitment campaign in the Buttermarket in December which attracted considerable interest and led to a substantial number of local film fans being recruited as staff for the new multiplex cinema.