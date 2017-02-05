Overcast

Nine places to eat out in Ipswich if you are vegan

01:13 12 February 2017

Avocado is an ingredient used often in vegan meals

Being vegan is not the social nightmare it once was.

As more and more people are choosing to follow a plant-based diet, restaurants are starting to recognise the need to offer meat, egg and dairy free alternatives - and not just the token three-bean chilli.

While Ipswich is not quite on a par with say London or Brighton, there are still plenty of places that serve a decent vegan dish.

Here are nine vegan-friendly eateries in the town:

1. Wagamama

A new arrival at the revamped Buttermarket Centre, Wagamama has several vegan options that are full of punch and flavour.

Bang Bang Cauliflower, Miso Soup, Wok-fried Beans, Yasai Surendra’s Curry and Yasai Pad Thai are just some of the animal-free dishes on offer.

2. Museum Street Cafe

The Museum Street Cafe has been producing vegetarian lunches in Ipswich since 2009.

Operated in a canteen style, there will nearly always be a vegan offering, including cake.

As the name suggests, it can be found in Museum Street.

3. Zizzi

With a dedicated vegan menu available on request, Zizzi is a top choice.

It is probably one of the only restaurants in Ipswich that will do a pizza with special dairy-free cheese, AND ice cream.

It is located in St Nicholas Street.

4. Passage to India

Curry and veganism is a match made in heaven.

The main ingredient in many curries is coconut milk, tomatoes, lentils or spinach - all vegan-friendly.

Passage to India, in Fore Street, has a wealth of vegetable-based dishes, featuring chickpeas, green beans, aubergine and mushroom.

5. Cult Cafe

With not one but two meat-free burgers, Cult Cafe needs a mention.

Run by the University of Suffolk Student Union, the Waterfront bar and eatery also serves fried tofu balls and tofu topped chips.

6. Cosy Club

The beautifully decorated Cosy Club also has a separate vegan menu.

There’s food for morning, noon and night, from a fried breakfast to a falafel, hummus and avocado sandwich and a spicy quinoa burger.

It is another new addition to the restyled Buttermarket Centre in Ipswich town centre.

7. Toby Carvery

If it’s a roast you are looking for, then Toby Carvery is the one.

Diners can choose to have a lentil cottage pie, butternut squash crumble or spiced carrot and chickpea wellington alongside steamed vegetables and meat-free gravy and stuffing.

The only problem is, it’s a bit of a drive away from the town centre in Ravenswood.

8. Nandos

Known for its spicy chicken, Nandos also has a good range of vegetarian food that can be made vegan.

Located at Cardinal Park, the restaurant has a soya and tomato burger and portobello mushroom burger.

On top of that, it sells some great salads, and pita bread with hummus.

9. Pizza Express

Unlike curry, pizza and veganism is not a match made in heaven.

However, Pizza Express does a cheese-free pizza called Pianta, with spinach, mushroom, pine kernels, artichoke, tomato, chilli flakes and garlic oil finished with rocket.

As the food is made fresh for each customer, chefs are sometimes willing to make other pizzas vegan.

There is a Pizza Express on the Waterfront and in Lloyds Avenue.

