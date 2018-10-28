Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards

New Wolsey hosts Ian Hislop satire about publisher arrested for libel three days running

PUBLISHED: 16:30 31 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:30 31 October 2018

Joseph Prowen as William Hone, Peter Losasso as Cruickshank and Nicholas Murchie as Justice Abbot in Trial by Laughter Photo: PhilipTull

Joseph Prowen as William Hone, Peter Losasso as Cruickshank and Nicholas Murchie as Justice Abbot in Trial by Laughter Photo: PhilipTull

Archant

Political satire has a long, distinguished history in this country. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to Private Eye’s Ian Hislop and Nick Newman about their new play which shines a spotlight on a publisher who survived three libel trials in three days

Ian Hislop and Nick Newman discussing their new play, the political satire Trial By Laughter Photo New Wolsey TheatreIan Hislop and Nick Newman discussing their new play, the political satire Trial By Laughter Photo New Wolsey Theatre

Ian Hislop, editor of satirical magazine Private Eye and regular panellist on the BBC’s Have I Got News For You, is no stranger to the inside of a court room but even he cannot match the legal derring-do of Georgian publisher and pamphleteer William Hone, who was placed on trial for libel three days running and at the end of that highly litigious week walked out of court a free man.

It’s a remarkable story which has been brought to the stage by Hislop and his long-term collaborator, Private Eye cartoonist Nick Newman, in a new satirical comedy Trial By Laughter.

Rather than being a life-time hero Hislop and Newman both admit to not knowing of Hone before their attention was drawn to him by a colleague at the BBC. However, having researched his life, Hislop is amazed that such a pioneer of free speech could have been forgotten by history.

Joseph Prowen as William Hone and Nicholas Murchie as Justice Abbott in Trial by Laughter Photo: PhilipTullJoseph Prowen as William Hone and Nicholas Murchie as Justice Abbott in Trial by Laughter Photo: PhilipTull

“In 1817, he stood trial for ‘impious blasphemy and seditious libel’. The only crime he had committed was to be funny. Worse than that he was funny by parodying religious texts. And worst of all, he was funny about the despotic government and the libidinous monarchy.”

Clearly, Hislop feels a close kinship with William Hone and for Nick Newman he is pleased to see that

classic political cartoonist George Cruikshank was also in the dock.

Joseph Prowen as William Hone and Nicholas Murchie as Justice Abbott in Trial by Laughter Photo: PhilipTullJoseph Prowen as William Hone and Nicholas Murchie as Justice Abbott in Trial by Laughter Photo: PhilipTull

Having had a huge hit with the play The Wipers Times last year, the pair decided to once again bring the fruit of their research before a theatrical audience.

It seems that art is mirroring life. When did you first encounter William Hone and when did you think that his story would make an entertaining play?

Ian Hislop and Nick Newman pictured in the Private Eye offices Photo Private EyeIan Hislop and Nick Newman pictured in the Private Eye offices Photo Private Eye

IH: “After we did The Wiper’s Times, the head of BBC2, who loves the Georgians, said to us: ‘You must do something on William Hone – and, of course, I hadn’t heard of him, which is quite embarrassing, – and so we went and had a look and we thought that this was simply the best story about press freedom that we had encountered for a long time.

NN: “He is the great unsung hero and champion of free speech and the more we looked into his life, the more we loved him.

IH: “Aside from his work as a publisher and satirist, he campaigned for universal suffrage, reform of the lunatic asylums and generally he was an all-round amazing philanthropist and good guy.”

Dan Tetsell as Lord Ellenborough and Helena Antoniou as Lady Hertford in the political satire Trial By Laughter by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman Photo PhilipTullDan Tetsell as Lord Ellenborough and Helena Antoniou as Lady Hertford in the political satire Trial By Laughter by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman Photo PhilipTull

It seems amazing that such a public figure could have disappeared from view

IH: “It is isn’t it? He was also the first person to write about a miscarriage of justice. He investigated a case where a girl was hanged, wrongly, and I thought: ‘How on earth have I, as a journalist, managed to avoid hearing about this man who, in effect, invented both satire and investigative journalism and was on trial for libel the whole time. It may explain why The Eye has frequently lost (its trials). It is the most brilliant story.

NN: “It’s a real David vs Goliath story because he really was an impoverished bookseller and pamphleteer and he took on the might of The Regency government. The context was the country was suffering crippling war debt and was ravaged by social division. It had just witnessed the Peterloo massacre while the government was surrounded by cronies and the Prince Regent was living this debauched, lavish lifestyle and so Hone and his friend, the brilliant cartoonist George Cruikshank took them to task over it.”

It seems that satire and cartoons are timeless...

IH: “Oh yes, a good cartoon will always puncture the over-inflated ego and that sense of self-importance that most politicians have. Hone and Cruikshank unceasingly mocked these self-important people and that is why they were prosecuted. They were prosecuted because the powers-that-be were not only stung by the criticism but they feared that people may be listening and taking note, so these undesirables had to be made an example of and, of course, it all backfired because William Hone was too clever for them – too eloquent and entertaining – and essentially talked himself into an acquittal not once but three times.

It must have been a wonderful thing to witness...

IH: “Nick and I thought we have to write this because it’s the story of a journalist and a cartoonist but more than that, Hone, like Oscar Wilde, wrote up his trial. We have the transcripts of the case. We have his jokes. It’s a fantastic resource and it’s all true. So most the dialogue on stage is actually William Hone. It was fascinating reading Hone’s account of the proceedings, which he comes out of remarkably well from – not surprisingly – but he does record that he showed the jury a cartoon by Mr Gilray, proving a tradition of political cartoons and satire, he notes the jury dissolved into laughter, provoking the judge to warn that the next person who laughs will go to jail. So the state were taking this incredibly seriously and when he was cleared on one set of charges he was immediately re-arrested on the steps of the court building and charged with something else and the whole thing started again. He was acquitted, again, and this whole procedure happened three times before they gave up.

“An indication of how frustrated the courts were was that the judge in the final trial threatened to have the entire court room thrown in jail because it had become so rowdy and Hone was playing to the gallery. The judge was literally looking around the court room saying: ‘Whose laughing? Are you laughing?’ And, of course, everyone started laughing. He ordered the sheriffs to arrest everyone but then they realised they couldn’t arrest a thousand people crammed into The Guildhall. They were made to look a laughing stock which added insult to injury.”

Trial By Laughter is at the New Wolsey Theatre from November 5-10.

Topic Tags:

Review: The Habit of Art by Alan Bennett at Cambridge Arts Theatre

55 minutes ago James Marston
Matthew Kelly and David Yelland in The Habit of Art Picture: HELEN MAYBANKS

A fictional meeting between two towering figures of the 20th century, The Habit of Art comes from the pen of another national treasure – Alan Bennett.

New Wolsey hosts Ian Hislop satire about publisher arrested for libel three days running

16:30 Andrew Clarke
Joseph Prowen as William Hone, Peter Losasso as Cruickshank and Nicholas Murchie as Justice Abbot in Trial by Laughter Photo: PhilipTull

Political satire has a long, distinguished history in this country. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to Private Eye’s Ian Hislop and Nick Newman about their new play which shines a spotlight on a publisher who survived three libel trials in three days

Fame The Musical, Ipswich Regent review: ‘A mix of unrequited love, leg warmers and leotards’

Yesterday, 15:14 Rebekah Rodwell
Jorgie Porter plays Iris Kelly in Fame - The Musical at the Ipswich Regent Picture: TRISTRAM KENTON

Based on the 1980s film of the same name is the UK musical tour starring Mica Paris, Keith Jack and Jorgie Porter.

Gallery: ‘Guys and Dolls’ to take to the stage at church in Bury St Edmunds

Yesterday, 08:14 Russell Cook
RW Productions in Bury St Edmunds staging Guys and Dolls in St John's Church this Saturday Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Young people from theatre company R W Productions are to take to the stage at St John’s Church, in Bury St Edmunds, at the weekend, for their production of “Guys and Dolls”.

Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter dancing for joy at Fame - The Musical role

Sunday, October 28, 2018 Wayne Savage
Jorgie Porter plays Iris Kelly in Fame - The Musical at the Ipswich Regent Picture: TRISTRAM KENTON

Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter makes her stage debut in the 30th anniversary tour of Fame - The Musical, at the Ipswich Regent from tomorrow.

Mica Paris interview - Back in the day, people grafted to become a star

Saturday, October 27, 2018 Wayne Savage
Mica Paris plays straight talking teacher Miss Sherman in Fame - The Musical at the Ipswich Regent Picture: TRISTRAM KENTON

Singer, actress, author and presenter Mica Paris talks about how aspiring performers can learn a lot from coming to see Fame - The Musical and her friendship with Prince.

Review: Dave Gorman: With Great Powerpoint Comes Great Responsibility

Friday, October 26, 2018 Katy Sandalls
Comedian Dave Gorman perfomed at the Ipswich Regent last night Picture: SUPPLIED BY IPSWICH REGENT

A well executed and sleek performance from Dave Gorman managed to tickle every funny bone in the Ipswich Regent last night.

Spill opens with Clarion Call: women’s voices mark World War One centenary

Thursday, October 25, 2018 Andrew Clarke
The Pyre Parade will end the 2018 Spill Festival in spectacular fashion by parading an effigy, stuffed with bad news, through the town and then setting it alight Photo: Pacitti Company

Spill Festival has become an important part of Suffolk’s cultural calendar. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to artistic director Robert Pacitti and was guided through a packed programme

Taking a dead uncle on holiday leads to musical mayhem in rarely staged show

Thursday, October 25, 2018 Andrew Clarke
The cast of the Gallery Players production of Lucky Stiff, a rarely performed musical farce Photo: Jon Tavener

The Gallery Players have long had a reputation for unearthing unusual or rarely performed shows. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to director Jon Tavener about their latest little gem

Most read

Cat café directors fined for breaching food safety and hygiene regulations

Gemma Whitehouse (left) and Lauren Moyes opening the Catastrophe Cat Cafe in Needham Market Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Heavy delays expected on A14 following three vehicle collision

The collision is already causing tailbacks along the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Growing concern as 12-year-old boy goes missing from Ipswich town centre

Brian Smith went missing from Ipswich town centre. Pictures: SUFFOLK POLICE

Mother-of-two who died aged 38 saves three lives after donating organs

Hayley Adams was a strong supporter of organ donation, with her organs helping three people since her death. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

Video: ‘They have been excellent for me’ - Lambert pleased with Ipswich players after first training sessions

Paul Lambert has been pleased with what he's seen during training at Playford Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Have you seen Camilla Tarr? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24