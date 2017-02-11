Overcast

Revealed: The 12 books in the race for The 2017 New Angle Prize. Is your favourite here?

08:06 13 February 2017

.

.

Archant

Sarah Perry (The Essex Serpent) and Julie Myerson (The Stopped Heart) make the longlist

Comment

Novels, short stories, poetry, biography… all powerful and all in the running for the 2017 New Angle Prize, which celebrates and rewards literature associated with or influenced by East Anglia.

The £2,500 competition – organised by the Ipswich Institute and sponsored by Gotelee Solicitors and Scrutton Bland accountants – is an important feature of the local literary calendar.

Authors of the shortlisted books (announced on March 13) will be asked to attend a book-reading event at the Ipswich Institute on Wednesday, July 5.

Prize-winners will be announced at an awards dinner on Wednesday, September 6.

Details can be found on the New Angle prize website – www.ipswichinstitute.org.uk/NAP.html – and progress can be followed on Twitter @PrizeNewAngle

The 2017 New Angle Prize Judges’ Longlist

Francesca Armour-Chelu, Fenn Halflin and The Fearzero (Walker Books, June 2016): “A thought-provoking debut in which the threat from the east coast sea is not all there is to worry about”.

Julia Blackburn, Murmurations of Love, Grief and Starlings (Full Circle Editions, April 2015): “The swirl of starlings in the evening skies become a metaphor and celebration of the human spirit and a life lived to the full”.

Julia Blackburn, Threads, The Delicate Life of John Craske (Jonathan Cape, April 2015): “Beautifully written, beautifully illustrated and beautifully produced – a life of rediscovered genius.”

Jill Dawson, The Crime Writer (Hodder & Stoughton, June 2016): “a destabilising book in which you’re never quite sure what’s real, imagined, or simply the result of madness”.

Daisy Johnson, Fen (Jonathan Cape, June 2016): “the flatlands of East Anglia are a setting for this gripping and refreshing debut collection of short stories”.

Fiona Melrose, Midwinter (Little, Brown, November 2016): “An incredibly-assured debut that explores the emotions of men of the land, which we don’t often see”.

Julie Myerson, The Stopped Heart (Jonathan Cape, February 2016): “an examination of deep loss that is a fine example of the author’s power to produce dark and scary material”.

Sarah Perry, The Essex Serpent (Profile Books, May 2016): “A novel that has the power to surprise, genuinely – set amid the beauty and oppressive nature of the muddy Essex shores”.

Michael Rimmer, The Angel Roofs of East Anglia (Lutterworth Press, August 2015): “a fine work which does a wonderful job explaining what’s on our doorsteps, how it got there, and why”.

Philip Terry, Quennets (Carcanet, July 2016): “sparse by design, this poetry is a strong reminder of the power of words when allied to our imagination, experience and emotions”.

Rosie Thornton, Sandlands (Sanderstone Press, July 2016): “short stories that capture perfectly that the past and present are separated only by a thin screen”.

Elizabeth Wilhide, If I Could Tell You (Fig Tree, February 2016): “a story that forces us to confront the uncomfortable questions we try to hide in the darkest corners of our minds”.

The New Angle Prize Judges for 2017 are

Midge Gillies: Cambridgeshire-based biographer and director of creative-writing at Cambridge Institute of Continuing Education

Kate Worsley: Harwich-based author of prize-winning first novel She Rises

Steven Russell: books editor of the East Anglian Daily Times.

John Cleese talks Monty Python, Eddie Izzard and working at Colchester Mercury

Saturday, February 11, 2017 Andrew Clarke
John Cleese who is currently adapting a Georges Feydeau French farce at the Mercury Theatre, Colchester

John Cleese is a comedy god. A founder of Monty Python’s Flying Circus, creator of Basil Fawlty and an integral part of such groundbreaking comedy series as I’m Sorry, I’ll Read That Again and The Frost Report, you would expect him to be basking in the sun on some comedy equivalent of Mount Olympus consuming ambrosia off the belly of a woodland nymph.

Russell Brand announces second Ipswich Regent show for December after June performance sells out

Friday, February 10, 2017 Jason Noble
Comedian Russell Brand returns to the Ipswich Regent on June 8 with new tour Re:Birth, as well as adding a date in December. Photo: Matt Crockett Photography

Top comedy star Russell Brand has booked a second show in Ipswich later this year, after tickets for his June appearance sold out in just days.

Review: The MGM Story, New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich, February 5

Tuesday, February 7, 2017 Jackie Montague
The MGM Stiory at the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich

There are show tunes galore in this wonderfully entertaining show, a love letter to the musicals made at MGM, the most glamorous of all the studios during Hollywood’s Golden Age.

Review: Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games at Ipswich Regent, Monday, February 6

Tuesday, February 7, 2017 Gemma Mitchell
Lord of the Dance rehearsals before the opening night at Ipswich Regent.

Tap dancing robots, flamboyant costumes, daring aerobatics and a battle of good against evil – what is there not to enjoy?

Video: Cast of Lord of the Dance shows reporter the steps before debut at Ipswich Regent

Monday, February 6, 2017 Gemma Mitchell
Reporter Gemma Mitchell learns the basics from The Lords Fergal Keaney and Matt Smith ahead of the debut show at Ipswich Regent.

I have to admit, Irish dancing is not my forte, writes Gemma Mitchell.

Review: Black Is The Colour Of My Voice, New Wolsey Theatre, February 2

Monday, February 6, 2017 Jackie Montague
Apphia Campbell as Nina Simone in the play Black Is The Colour of My Voice

Apphia Campbell writes, performs and sings this stunning, moving and inspirational show inspired by the life of Nina Simone.

Springfield Follies venture down rabbit hole for Alice in Wonderland panto

Monday, February 6, 2017 Tom Potter
The Springfield Follies present Alice in Wonderland at Kesgrave Community Centre

An amateur drama group took audiences on a fantasy-filled adventure based on a classic tale populated by curious characters spouting absurd verse.

‘Bring On Tomorrow’...Four days of ‘Fame’ at Farlingaye High School

Sunday, February 5, 2017 Tom Potter
'Lunchtime' scene with Connie Lamb playing Cameran Diaz

It’s known for its rousing numbers and colourful costumes – but a gritty urban drama bubbles beneath the surface of a Suffolk school’s latest theatre production.

Children treated to magical story time at New Wolsey Theatre

Sunday, February 5, 2017 Adam Howlett
Mollie Steward and Emily Salter read to youngsters

Children were treated to a free spellbinding story time at the New Wolsey Theatre yesterday.

