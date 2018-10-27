Partly Cloudy

Film review: They Shall Not Grow Old

PUBLISHED: 10:53 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:53 29 October 2018

A scene from Peter Jackson's film They Shall Not Grow Old. Picture: WINGNUT FILMS

A scene from Peter Jackson's film They Shall Not Grow Old. Picture: WINGNUT FILMS

They Shall Not Grow Old is currently showing in selected cinemas and also lined up for a TV showing over the Remembrance Day weekend. Read our review here.

Sunday, November 11 will mark the centenary of the end of the First World War. To commemorate this, Peter Jackson has produced a visually astounding and immersive documentary that holds a magnifying glass over ordinary soldiers’ experience of trench warfare.

Forgoing the talking head interviews typically found in documentaries of this sort, Jackson has instead, using highly sophisticated digital technology, restored, coloured and sharpened archive footage of the soldiers signing up, their life in training and in the trenches.

In addition to using diaries, letters and interviews from the Imperial War Museum and BBC archives for voiceover, he has employed lip-readers to interpret and actors to dub what the soldiers are saying. It is a breathtaking achievement in visual effects, sound design, editing and directing and the effect is nothing short of staggering.

The details depicted on screen and by the veterans’ voiceover are deeply unsettling. The nightmarish conditions of the trenches include trench foot, the rats, the lice, the horrific injuries, the monotony of waiting for battle, the soldiers detached acceptance of this devastation and, in some cases, their disappointment at the end of the war.

All capture what was life and, so often, death, on the Western Front in a way few films have. In many ways it would make a strong companion piece to Saul Dibb’s equally affecting Journey’s End (2018).

Time only will tell how influential Jackson’s film is. Nevertheless, this is a stunning, powerful and impassioned document of the horror and cost of war.

Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter dancing for joy at Fame - The Musical role

Yesterday, 09:00 Wayne Savage
Jorgie Porter plays Iris Kelly in Fame - The Musical at the Ipswich Regent Picture: TRISTRAM KENTON

Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter makes her stage debut in the 30th anniversary tour of Fame - The Musical, at the Ipswich Regent from tomorrow.

Mica Paris interview - Back in the day, people grafted to become a star

Saturday, October 27, 2018 Wayne Savage
Mica Paris plays straight talking teacher Miss Sherman in Fame - The Musical at the Ipswich Regent Picture: TRISTRAM KENTON

Singer, actress, author and presenter Mica Paris talks about how aspiring performers can learn a lot from coming to see Fame - The Musical and her friendship with Prince.

Review: Dave Gorman: With Great Powerpoint Comes Great Responsibility

Friday, October 26, 2018 Katy Sandalls
Comedian Dave Gorman perfomed at the Ipswich Regent last night Picture: SUPPLIED BY IPSWICH REGENT

A well executed and sleek performance from Dave Gorman managed to tickle every funny bone in the Ipswich Regent last night.

Spill opens with Clarion Call: women’s voices mark World War One centenary

Thursday, October 25, 2018 Andrew Clarke
The Pyre Parade will end the 2018 Spill Festival in spectacular fashion by parading an effigy, stuffed with bad news, through the town and then setting it alight Photo: Pacitti Company

Spill Festival has become an important part of Suffolk’s cultural calendar. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to artistic director Robert Pacitti and was guided through a packed programme

Taking a dead uncle on holiday leads to musical mayhem in rarely staged show

Thursday, October 25, 2018 Andrew Clarke
The cast of the Gallery Players production of Lucky Stiff, a rarely performed musical farce Photo: Jon Tavener

The Gallery Players have long had a reputation for unearthing unusual or rarely performed shows. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to director Jon Tavener about their latest little gem

Festive production with star cast to support £12m Suffolk flood defence campaign

Thursday, October 25, 2018 Andrew Hirst
The Save Our Suffolk Estuary committee. Pictured left to right, Clare and Edward Greenwell, Ian Collett, Ian Davey, Jane Maxim Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stars of the West End will be treading the boards in Suffolk to save one of the county’s most special landscapes from flooding.

Jimmy Carr will return to Colchester in 2019

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 Sophie Barnett
Jimmy Carr is set to return to Colchester in 2019. Picture: CHAMBERS MANAGEMENT

Award-winning comedian Jimmy Carr is bringing his ‘Terribly Funny’ tour to Colchester’s Charter Hall.

Joanna Lumley, Ipswich Regent review: “A fabulous evening, darling”

Tuesday, October 23, 2018 Georgia Watson
Joanna Lumley Credit: Ian West/PA Wire

Joanna Lumley jogged onto the stage at the Regent last night exuding boundless energy and looking fabulous in sparkly trainers.

Review: Red Riding Hood, Red Rose Chain, The Avenue Theatre, Ipswich, October 20

Sunday, October 21, 2018 Wayne Savage
Joanna Sawyer and Darren Latham in Red Riding Hood at The Avenue Theatre Picture: DAVID NEWBORN

It was impossible not to smile as youngsters from Chantry’s children centres enjoyed this charming spin on a family favourite.

