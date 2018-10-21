Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards

Review: Red Riding Hood, Red Rose Chain, The Avenue Theatre, Ipswich, October 20

PUBLISHED: 11:16 21 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:16 21 October 2018

Joanna Sawyer and Darren Latham in Red Riding Hood at The Avenue Theatre Picture: DAVID NEWBORN

Joanna Sawyer and Darren Latham in Red Riding Hood at The Avenue Theatre Picture: DAVID NEWBORN

David Newborn

It was impossible not to smile as youngsters from Chantry’s children centres enjoyed this charming spin on a family favourite.

There was an infectious feeling of unfettered fun as they joined in with performers Joanna Sawyer and Darren Latham’s onstage antics.

It was semi-controlled chaos as the children flitted from sitting spellbound to singing, dancing, pretending to be butterflies and bumblebees, dressing up, tasting an imaginary cake for Grandma...

Being a Red Rose Chain show, it naturally strayed from the traditional path. In this version, Red Riding Hood and Wolfie are best friends, although there was a bit of a misunderstanding towards the end.

Imaginative, immersive and another example of the company’s great community work. Speaking of which, the youth theatre company’s excellent Dread Zeppelin! is returning to The Avenue. See the website for more details.

Topic Tags:

Review: Red Riding Hood, Red Rose Chain, The Avenue Theatre, Ipswich, October 20

Sunday, October 21, 2018 Wayne Savage
Joanna Sawyer and Darren Latham in Red Riding Hood at The Avenue Theatre Picture: DAVID NEWBORN

It was impossible not to smile as youngsters from Chantry’s children centres enjoyed this charming spin on a family favourite.

Fat Frog Comedy Club hops into Colchester

Saturday, October 20, 2018 David Vincent
It's time for laugh. Joe Grant and Marion Vivien, who are launching the new Fat Frog Comedy Club in Colchester, with a range of stand-up comedians, on Saturday October 27.

Business is no joke - but it can be a laughing matter. Just ask stand-up comedian Joe Grant.

Something for all the family as Spill expands Ipswich arts festival

Saturday, October 20, 2018 Andrew Clarke
The Pyre Parade will end the 2018 Spill Festival in spectacular fashion by parading an effigy, stuffed with bad news, through the town and then setting it alight Photo: Pacitti Company

Spill Festival has become an important part of Suffolk’s cultural calendar. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to artistic director Robert Pacitti and was guided through a packed programme

Video: Watch: Snow White stars reveal most embarrassing moments

Thursday, October 18, 2018 Megan Aldous
Snow White and dwarfs with poisonous apple Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

From trouser malfunctions to falling over in front of hundreds, the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs cast disclose their most shameful showbiz moments.

Review: The Vortex, by Noel Coward, Paper Lantern Theatre Company, Sir John Mills Theatre, Ipswich, to October 20.

Thursday, October 18, 2018 Wayne Savage
Molly Scurrell as Bunty Mainwaring and Tom Beattie as Nicky Lancaster in The Vortex Picture: PAPER LANTERN THEATRE COMPANY

One of Coward’s first plays, there’s much to like and dislike. Director Sally Broatch and her cast wrestled the best out of a mishmash of a story brimming with too many ideas to create a thoroughly entertaining evening of wit and drama.

Dame Esther Rantzen talks sex, veg and whether she prefers Princess Diana or Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall

Wednesday, October 17, 2018 Wayne Savage
Rebecca Wilcox and her mother Dame Esther Rantzen Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dame Esther Rantzen talks to Wayne Savage about her debut UK tour and what it’s like being grilled live on stage by her daughter Rebecca Wilcox.

Madagascar, Ipswich Regent review: ‘A fun, colourful and entertaining watch’

Wednesday, October 17, 2018 Rebekah Rodwell
Alex the lion played by X Factor winner Matt Terry Credit: Scott Rylander

A lively, fun filled show from the creators of Shrek the Musical and based on a movie of the same name comes Madagascar The Musical.

Review: Dread Zeppelin, by Jo Carrick and Cast, Red Rose Chain, Avenue Theatre, Ipswich, October 12

Monday, October 15, 2018 Jackie Montague
Red Rose Chain Youth Theatre present Dread Zeppelin! Picture: DAVID NEWBORN

To mark the centenary of the end of the First World War, Red Rose Chain Youth Theatre have produced a brilliant new show. We are transported back into the past through fact, music, a bit of fiction and the universal of emotion of love.

Historic theatre prepares for 200-year anniversary with fundraising walk

Monday, October 15, 2018 Michael Steward
Behind the scenes look at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Bury St Edmunds’ historic Theatre Royal turns 200 next year and a fundraising walk has been planned to celebrate the special anniversary.

Most read

Video: ‘It’s a horrible situation panning out at Portman Road... I’m so upset’ - Holland on Ipswich struggles

Matt Holland has had his say on Ipswich Town's start to life under Paul Hurst. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Updated: Appeal for public help as concern grows for missing Cockfield man

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Popular Suffolk teacher died attempting ‘risky’ skydiving move

Inspirational teacher James Brooke, 26, died following a skydiving accident at Beccles Airfield Picture: RIVERWALK SCHOOL

Essex Police working with Ryanair after passenger filmed launching racist tirade

Essex Police say they are working with Ryanair and Spanish authorities after the incident Picture: PA

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: Short-changed and despondent. Maybe it is soon time to say thanks to Hurst... But no thanks

Jack Lankester comes on for Gwion Edwards during the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk man died scaling Russian mountain

Daniel Read's inquest was heard at the Coroners Court at Beacon House in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24