Review: Red Riding Hood, Red Rose Chain, The Avenue Theatre, Ipswich, October 20

Joanna Sawyer and Darren Latham in Red Riding Hood at The Avenue Theatre Picture: DAVID NEWBORN David Newborn

It was impossible not to smile as youngsters from Chantry’s children centres enjoyed this charming spin on a family favourite.

There was an infectious feeling of unfettered fun as they joined in with performers Joanna Sawyer and Darren Latham’s onstage antics.

It was semi-controlled chaos as the children flitted from sitting spellbound to singing, dancing, pretending to be butterflies and bumblebees, dressing up, tasting an imaginary cake for Grandma...

Being a Red Rose Chain show, it naturally strayed from the traditional path. In this version, Red Riding Hood and Wolfie are best friends, although there was a bit of a misunderstanding towards the end.

Imaginative, immersive and another example of the company’s great community work. Speaking of which, the youth theatre company’s excellent Dread Zeppelin! is returning to The Avenue. See the website for more details.