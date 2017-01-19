Scouting for Girls to play Jimmy’s Festival

Scouting for Girls. Photo: Danny North © Danny North 2015

Pop rockers Scouting for Girls are heading to Jimmy’s Farm this summer.

The band, known for songs including She’s So Lovely and I Wish I Was James Bond, will headline Saturday night after Chas and Dave and Jake Morrell.

Other names heading to the Wherstead farm include KT Tunstall, Matt Cardle and Cbeebie’s favourite Mr Bloom who will open the main Stage on Saturday.

Some 10,000 people per day are expected to pour through the gates each day for Jimmy’s Festival, which runs from July 21-22.

Jimmy Doherty said: “We’re really pleased to have such a great lineup. The festival is such a brilliant start to the summer holidays and is a real family affair. Along with the fantastic musical line-up we have some great chefs on our cookshack stage and of course all our new animals to meet in the farm park including our coatis, wallabies and meerkats. We’ve got plenty more plans in the pipeline so keep your eye out for news.”