Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

See how restaurants in Woodbridge, Felixstowe and Lowestoft performed in east Suffolk’s latest food hygiene ratings

18:47 20 January 2017

Food inspectors (stock image). Picture by Simon Finlay

Food inspectors (stock image). Picture by Simon Finlay

Urgent improvements have been demanded of three food businesses in east Suffolk, according to hygiene inspection reports.

Comment

Data taken from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) shows that while the majority of restaurants, cafes and pubs in the region are complying with regulations, a small number have still failed to meet basic requirements.

Among the very worst to be visited by inspectors were three that received a “zero” rating out of five, which, according to the FSA means they are likely to have a history of serious problems. The three restaurants and takeaways in Bungay, Lowestoft and Pakefield were all reported as having zero ratings this month.

Inspectors visiting zero-rated restaurants have highlighted worrying problems such as cross-contamination of raw and ready-to-eat foods and plant material growing through walls. Some of these businesses, however, have since made improvements and claim to have achieved better ratings.

Businesses with a rating of three or higher are considered to be meeting standards, which 97.3% of those in Suffolk and north Essex have achieved.

The Trowel and Hammer, Pakefield. PHOTO: Nick ButcherThe Trowel and Hammer, Pakefield. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The food hygiene ratings, also known as “scores on the doors”, were first introduced in 2010 to help people choose where to eat.

Councils, which carry out the inspections, have praised the scheme for driving forward improvements.

But while most areas now have better standards of food hygiene, there are still significant variations between local authorities.

Whereas just 0.3% of restaurants in Suffolk Coastal fail to meet the required standards, nearly 5% in Waveney have ratings of two or less.

The Mermaid Fish Bar in Bungay, New Shanghai in Lowestoft and Trowel and Hammer in Pakefield all received the lowest rating.

However the Mermaid claims to have been given a three rating in a recent inspection and the New Shanghai says its latest rating has also improved to a one. The FSA website was still showing the zero-ratings for the two businesses on Wednesday, but said “new ratings to be published soon”.

Mark Edmonds, licensee at The Trowel and Hammer said he took the pub on last year and “inherited a zero-rating, with a vast amount of work needing to be done”.

“This was going to be an uphill struggle that could not be sorted out overnight,” he added.

He said the kitchen was in a “very poor state of repair” but work was due to be finished next month.

“We have very high standards and are quite sure our future mark will show this,” he added.

Waveney District Council said the 95.6% of businesses meeting standards was a “significant improvement” since it launched the scheme in 2012.

“These improvements are testament to the ongoing hard work of our Food and Safety Team working with local business owners to ensure food hygiene is taken seriously. All food businesses are capable of achieving the top rating of five of ‘very good’,” a spokesman added.

Suffolk Coastal businesses achieved the best results in the region, with 99% found to be meeting standards.

There can be a delay between inspections taking place and ratings being posted on the FSA’s website. The information in the searchable table is correct as of January 20, 2017.

Some of the businesses named may have since closed or changed ownership. Others are yet to be inspected and a small number are considered “exempt”, such as those not generally considered to be food businesses.

Related articles

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

DanceEast showcases new work for families

Yesterday, 15:58 Andrew Clarke
Golilocks and the Three Bears by Northern Ballet part of the DanceEast spring season

DanceEast’s seasons tend to have a broad, over-arching theme which loosely ties together a series of unrelated events. In the past we have had seasons of world premieres or a season of shows which looked at migration and international cultures.

All those unfunny lefties rile me says Jim Davidson

Wed, 19:00 James Rampton
Comedian Jim Davidson

Comedian Jim Davidson talks about latest tour 40 Years On, the highs and lows, being deliberately provocative and his charity work ahead of Ipswich Regent show.

Capel St Mary’s Orchard Players invite you to be their guest for Beauty and the Beast

Sunday, January 8, 2017
The principal cast of Beauty and the Beast, staged by Capel St Mary's Orchard Players January 12-14. Photos: Contributed

It may be a tale as old as time, but it’s the first time The Orchard Players have staged Beauty and the Beast. It’s been a challenge, director and group chairwoman Lynn Perera told entertainment writer Wayne Savage.

Comedian Mike McClean talks family, the future and returning to the Ipswich Regent

Saturday, January 7, 2017 Wayne Savage, entertainment writer
Comedian Mike McClean is returning to the Ipswich Regent with his new show. Photo: Contributed

Comedian Mike McClean returns to Ipswich next week. Just be sure you don’t turn up late he tells entertainment writer Wayne Savage.

Allan Cosgrove talks Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, at the Ipswich Regent tonight

Friday, January 6, 2017
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac play the Ipswich Regent tonight. Photo: Contributed

Event’s Martin Hutchinson talks to Allan Cosgrove of Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, playing the Ipswich Regent tonight.

Review: Cats, by Andrew Lloyd Webber, CTC, The Apex, Bury St Edmunds

Friday, January 6, 2017 Martine Silkstone
Georgia Gower as Exotica in The Children's Theatre Company's production of Cats at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds. Photo: Mike Kwasniak

An audience of all ages lapped up a polished performance from The CTC as the youth theatre group brought Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit show, Cats, to the Apex for some post-Christmas feline fun.

Sudbury’s Quay Theatre launches spring programme - who will you see?

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 Emma Brennan
The Quay Theatre in Sudbury.

As the panto season came to a close on Sunday, Sudbury’s Quay Theatre is launching into its new spring programme with a broad range of fresh offerings including more comedy, local history talks and family film showings.

Best ever year for Regal Theatre Stowmarket as venue goes from strength to strength

Monday, January 2, 2017 Matt Reason
Stowmarket Regal set to smash visitor record numbers. Staff left to right, Sarah Page and Sian Copeman.

A Suffolk cinema is celebrating a bumper year, after recording their highest admission numbers on record.

Fee fi fo fun with Jack and the Beanstalk at Felixstowe’s Spa Pavilion

Monday, January 2, 2017 Wayne Savage Entertainment writer
Suzie Lowe, right, and co stage Jack and the Beanstalk at Felixstowe's Spa Pavilion until January 8. Photos: Contributed

Fee fi fo fum, there’s still time for Felixstowe Spa audiences to catch Jack and the Beanstalk’s festive run.

Most read

Gallery: See pictures of sinkhole which has forced main road closure in Sudbury

The sink hole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Picture: Seana Hughes

Updated: Red Lion Hotel in Colchester told to improve cleanliness following visit by food hygiene inspectors

The Red Lion Hotel, High Street, Colchester, Essex.

Updated: One dead and another seriously injured in hospital after ‘explosion in boiler room’ at Felixstowe docks

A person has died and another is seriously injured after an 'explosion in a boiler room' of a ship

Man cost the NHS £350,000 for two-year stay at James Paget University Hospital

James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

Double amputee crash victim Shaun Whiter to embark on 150-mile Ipswich Town cycle feat

Shaun with Simon Milton (left) and Mick McCarthy.

Lorry on fire after crash on A14 near Needham Market in Suffolk

On-call firefighters complete their training at RAF Wattisham.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Mick McCarthy: I don’t doubt myself, I leave that to others

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

I’ll be the master of my own destiny – Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says he’ll consider his future this summer

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy pictured after his side were dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league Lincoln City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Poll: Another blow for Ipswich Town as Adam Webster will miss the rest of the season

Adam Webster is out for the season

Updated: ‘Heavily armed’ police train rifles on house at centre of Crowfield stand-off as more ‘hole up’ in village hall

The scene of a stand-off in Crowfield. Image: Glen Marney

Ex-West Ham defender and England junior international Jordan Spence hungry to fulfil his potential at Ipswich Town

Jordan Spence, pictured during his trial at Ipswich Town last September. Photo: JAMES AGER

Gallery: See pictures of sinkhole which has forced main road closure in Sudbury

The sink hole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Picture: Seana Hughes
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24