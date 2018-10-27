Video

Disney duo in Ipswich Regent Snow White Christmas pantomime

Alireza Sarebani and Fatemeh Sarebani are playing two of the seven dwarfs at The Regent Christmas pantomime. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS Archant

Two siblings who are playing dwarfs in The Regent’s Snow White and the seven dwarfs have previously appeared in Star Wars and Christopher Robin.

Brother and sister, Alireza and Fatemeh Sarebani, have both played characters in Disney’s Star Wars films as well as other big titles.

Alireza Sarebani, who is set to be one of the seven dwarfs, spent a whole month in Jordan filming the latest Star Wars sequel ‘Episode IX’.

The 35-year-old wasn’t able to go into much detail about the film as it isn’t set to be released until next year, but it follows on from ‘The Last Jedi’ which he was also in. However, Mr Sarebani did say he was able to play a different creature to last time.

Alireza’s sister Fatemeh has also been in Star Wars but more recently played the balloon seller in Christopher Robin.

Snow White, played by Harriet Bacon, with her seven dwarfs Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS Snow White, played by Harriet Bacon, with her seven dwarfs Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Despite her Disney past the 42-year-old is very excited to be in Ipswich’s Snow White Pantomime.

She said: “The majority of my work is filming with Disney productions and last year I did panto for the first time.

“I found it really exciting because the panto is totally different and the theatre environment is different than filming, it is a really good experience.

“The theatre is live so you have to be more active and it is more fun I would say.”

The seven dwarfs on stage Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS The seven dwarfs on stage Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Alireza is also thrilled to be in The Regents production, it will be his third time to play a dwarf in the Snow White tale.

He said: “I love the script, I love the role, I love what I am doing.”

