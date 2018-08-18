Partly Cloudy

Southwold’s historic landmark is flushed as brewer Adnams launches a new pink gin

PUBLISHED: 12:18 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:19 23 August 2018

Southwold's famous lighthouse is flushed pink for the launch of Adnams' new pink gin (C) Adnams

Adnams

Southwold’s lighthouse looks tickled pink by the launch of a brand new gin in the town. But its rosy glow isn’t all that it seems...

Copper House Pink Gin (C) AdnamsCopper House Pink Gin (C) Adnams

It’s Southwold lighthouse, but not as we know it: Adnams has reimagined the famous white landmark as if it were being seen through rose-tinted spectacles for the launch of its brand new gin with a distinctive blush.

The Suffolk-based brewer and distiller has launched its new Copper House Pink Gin which is available to buy in store at every one of Adnams’ 12 retail outlets, online from Adnams’ website, and will be served at Adnams-managed inns from Friday.

Copper House Pink Gin, £29.99 per 70cl, joins the Adnams range of award-winning spirits.

Head Distiller at Adnams, John McCarthy, is tickled pink with the distillery’s new arrival. He acknowledges the sustained success of gins, and particularly pink gins, in recent months. Explaining more about the process of creating Copper House Pink Gin, he said: “Our Copper House Dry Gin is made from grain to glass using East Anglian malted barley which is first brewed into an unhopped beer before being distilled to a vodka with exceptional purity at 96 per cent abv.

“We then redistil this vodka with six botanicals - juniper berries, orris root, coriander seed, cardamom pod, sweet orange peel and hibiscus flower to create our award-winning Dry Gin. Raspberry is then added to create those amazingly vibrant fruity aromas. It’s a fun, pink twist on our great gin.”

For the launch, Adnams - which has been brewing on the same site on the Suffolk coast for more than 145 years -teased Southwold fans with a picture of the town’s lighthouse given a pink makeover. No historic landmarks have been harmed in the making of this gin...

