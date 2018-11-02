Partly Cloudy

Special remembrance concert to take place at Bury St Edmunds church

02 November, 2018 - 10:06
All Saints Church in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A special remembrance concert of music and readings will take place in Bury St Edmunds to mark the 100-year anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Ladies’ choir The Aquarius Singers and guests will perform songs well-known by soldiers fighting at the front at All Saints Church in Park Road.

Also on the programme are reflective songs of the time and the concert will end with a peace anthem from Bob Chilcott’s A Little Jazz Mass.

The church’s ‘fountain’ of poppies, which were knitted by members of the congregation and the Aquarius Singers, is now also on display.

The Armed Forces Charity SSAFA and All Saints Church’s Lighting Fund will benefit from a retiring collection and refreshments will include trench cake – giving people the opportunity to experience the food of 1918.

The Aquarius Singers Remembrance Concert will take place on Sunday, November 11, at 6pm.

Contact christian.jenner61@btinternet.com, 07849 314461 for more information.

Review: The Habit of Art by Alan Bennett at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Wed, 16:36 James Marston
Matthew Kelly and David Yelland in The Habit of Art Picture: HELEN MAYBANKS

A fictional meeting between two towering figures of the 20th century, The Habit of Art comes from the pen of another national treasure – Alan Bennett.

New Wolsey hosts Ian Hislop satire about publisher arrested for libel three days running

Wed, 16:30 Andrew Clarke
Joseph Prowen as William Hone, Peter Losasso as Cruickshank and Nicholas Murchie as Justice Abbot in Trial by Laughter Photo: PhilipTull

Political satire has a long, distinguished history in this country. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to Private Eye’s Ian Hislop and Nick Newman about their new play which shines a spotlight on a publisher who survived three libel trials in three days

Fame The Musical, Ipswich Regent review: ‘A mix of unrequited love, leg warmers and leotards’

Tue, 15:14 Rebekah Rodwell
Jorgie Porter plays Iris Kelly in Fame - The Musical at the Ipswich Regent Picture: TRISTRAM KENTON

Based on the 1980s film of the same name is the UK musical tour starring Mica Paris, Keith Jack and Jorgie Porter.

Gallery ‘Guys and Dolls’ to take to the stage at church in Bury St Edmunds

Tue, 08:14 Russell Cook
RW Productions in Bury St Edmunds staging Guys and Dolls in St John's Church this Saturday Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Young people from theatre company R W Productions are to take to the stage at St John’s Church, in Bury St Edmunds, at the weekend, for their production of “Guys and Dolls”.

Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter dancing for joy at Fame - The Musical role

Sunday, October 28, 2018 Wayne Savage
Jorgie Porter plays Iris Kelly in Fame - The Musical at the Ipswich Regent Picture: TRISTRAM KENTON

Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter makes her stage debut in the 30th anniversary tour of Fame - The Musical, at the Ipswich Regent from tomorrow.

Mica Paris interview - Back in the day, people grafted to become a star

Saturday, October 27, 2018 Wayne Savage
Mica Paris plays straight talking teacher Miss Sherman in Fame - The Musical at the Ipswich Regent Picture: TRISTRAM KENTON

Singer, actress, author and presenter Mica Paris talks about how aspiring performers can learn a lot from coming to see Fame - The Musical and her friendship with Prince.

Review: Dave Gorman: With Great Powerpoint Comes Great Responsibility

Friday, October 26, 2018 Katy Sandalls
Comedian Dave Gorman perfomed at the Ipswich Regent last night Picture: SUPPLIED BY IPSWICH REGENT

A well executed and sleek performance from Dave Gorman managed to tickle every funny bone in the Ipswich Regent last night.

Spill opens with Clarion Call: women’s voices mark World War One centenary

Thursday, October 25, 2018 Andrew Clarke
The Pyre Parade will end the 2018 Spill Festival in spectacular fashion by parading an effigy, stuffed with bad news, through the town and then setting it alight Photo: Pacitti Company

Spill Festival has become an important part of Suffolk’s cultural calendar. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to artistic director Robert Pacitti and was guided through a packed programme

Taking a dead uncle on holiday leads to musical mayhem in rarely staged show

Thursday, October 25, 2018 Andrew Clarke
The cast of the Gallery Players production of Lucky Stiff, a rarely performed musical farce Photo: Jon Tavener

The Gallery Players have long had a reputation for unearthing unusual or rarely performed shows. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to director Jon Tavener about their latest little gem

