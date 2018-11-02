Special remembrance concert to take place at Bury St Edmunds church

All Saints Church in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A special remembrance concert of music and readings will take place in Bury St Edmunds to mark the 100-year anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Ladies’ choir The Aquarius Singers and guests will perform songs well-known by soldiers fighting at the front at All Saints Church in Park Road.

Also on the programme are reflective songs of the time and the concert will end with a peace anthem from Bob Chilcott’s A Little Jazz Mass.

The church’s ‘fountain’ of poppies, which were knitted by members of the congregation and the Aquarius Singers, is now also on display.

The Armed Forces Charity SSAFA and All Saints Church’s Lighting Fund will benefit from a retiring collection and refreshments will include trench cake – giving people the opportunity to experience the food of 1918.

The Aquarius Singers Remembrance Concert will take place on Sunday, November 11, at 6pm.

Contact christian.jenner61@btinternet.com, 07849 314461 for more information.