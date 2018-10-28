Heavy Rain

‘Guys and Dolls’ to take to the stage at church in Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 08:14 30 October 2018

RW Productions in Bury St Edmunds staging Guys and Dolls in St John's Church this Saturday at 4pm and 7.30pm. A talented company for the youth of Bury St Edmunds aged from 12 to 21 years old this is their 2nd production. The Hot Box Girls PICTURE: Andy Abbott

RW Productions in Bury St Edmunds staging Guys and Dolls in St John's Church this Saturday at 4pm and 7.30pm. A talented company for the youth of Bury St Edmunds aged from 12 to 21 years old this is their 2nd production. The Hot Box Girls PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Archant

Young people from theatre company R W Productions are to take to the stage at St John’s Church, in Bury St Edmunds, at the weekend, for their production of “Guys and Dolls”.

RW Productions in Bury St Edmunds staging Guys and Dolls in St John's Church this Saturday at 4pm and 7.30pm. A talented company for the youth of Bury St Edmunds aged from 12 to 21 years old this is their 2nd production. PICTURE: Andy Abbott

The group is run by Caroline Ranson and Katie Wright and contains a host of talented youngsters aged 12 to 21.

There are two performances which take place on Saturday, November 3, at 4pm and 7.30pm.

“Guys and Dolls” tells of con-man Nathan Detroit’s efforts to find new life for his illegal, but notorious, crap game.

When their trusty venue is found out by the police Nathan has to find a new home quickly - but he doesn’t have the money to secure the one location he finds.

RW Productions in Bury St Edmunds staging Guys and Dolls in St John's Church this Saturday at 4pm and 7.30pm. A talented company for the youth of Bury St Edmunds aged from 12 to 21 years old this is their 2nd production. The gangsters PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Enter Sky Masterson, a high-rolling gambler willing to take on any honest bet with a high enough reward attached.

Nathan bets Sky that he can’t take a “doll” of Nathan’s choosing to Havana, Cuba, with him on a date.

When Sky agrees to the bet Nathan chooses uptight Evangelist Sergeant Sarah Brown, head of Broadway’s Save-a-Soul Mission.

Sky thinks he’s been duped, but he’s in for even more of a surprise when his efforts to woo Sarah are so successful that he falls in love with her himself.

RW Productions in Bury St Edmunds staging Guys and Dolls in St John's Church this Saturday at 4pm and 7.30pm. A talented company for the youth of Bury St Edmunds aged from 12 to 21 years old this is their 2nd production. Sky (Harry Falkingham) and Kathryn Abberley (Sarah) PICTURE: Andy Abbott

“Guys and Dolls” takes the audience from the bustle of Times Square to the dance clubs of Havana to the sewers of New York City as it demonstrates the great lengths to which a “guy” will go when he truly falls in love with a “doll.”

“Guys and Dolls” features some of Frank Loesser’s most memorable tunes including “Adelaide’s Lament”, “I’ve Never Been In Love Before”, “If I Were A Bell” and “Luck Be a Lady.”

Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/event/258978

RW Productions in Bury St Edmunds staging Guys and Dolls in St John's Church this Saturday at 4pm and 7.30pm. A talented company for the youth of Bury St Edmunds aged from 12 to 21 years old this is their 2nd production. Sky (Harry Falkingham) and Kathryn Abberley (Sarah) PICTURE: Andy Abbott

RW Productions in Bury St Edmunds staging Guys and Dolls in St John's Church this Saturday at 4pm and 7.30pm. A talented company for the youth of Bury St Edmunds aged from 12 to 21 years old this is their 2nd production. Michael Heslop (Nathan) and Amy Winterbottom (Adelaide) PICTURE: Andy Abbott

RW Productions in Bury St Edmunds staging Guys and Dolls in St John's Church this Saturday at 4pm and 7.30pm. A talented company for the youth of Bury St Edmunds aged from 12 to 21 years old this is their 2nd production. Michael Heslop (Nathan) and Amy Winterbottom (Adelaide) PICTURE: Andy Abbott

