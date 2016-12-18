Overcast

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher in ‘stable condition’ after medical emergency on London to Los Angeles flight

21:00 25 December 2016

Carrie Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Fisher has reportedly been transported to a hospital after suffering a severe medical emergency on a flight Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)

AP2015

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher is in a “stable” condition after she suffered a medical emergency on a London to Los Angeles flight.

The Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. Actress Carrie Fisher has reportedly been transported to the hospital after suffering a severe medical emergency on a flight from London to Los Angeles.. (AP Photo Rick Taber)The Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. Actress Carrie Fisher has reportedly been transported to the hospital after suffering a severe medical emergency on a flight from London to Los Angeles.. (AP Photo Rick Taber)

The 60-year-old, who starred as Princess Leia in the sci-fi franchise, was being treated in a hospital intensive care unit after the incident which prompted well-wishes from fans and stars.

Her mother Debbie Reynolds tweeted on Christmas Day: “Carrie is in stable condition.If there is a change,we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes.”

Celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the incident, said anonymous sources told them the actress suffered a heart attack.

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker alongside Fisher, sent a Christmas message to his “super cool space sis” on Twitter, saying: “Wishing each & every one of you a £HoneyOfAHoliday! (especially my £SuperCoolSpaceSis @carrieffisher) £XmasPrincessPleaseComeHome.”

Harrison Ford, who played Han Solo opposite the actress, said in a statement: “I’m shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend. Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends.”

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said paramedics administered advanced life-saving care to a patient at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Friday and transported the person to a nearby hospital. He did not identify the patient.

United Airlines said a passenger on flight 935 was “unresponsive”.

A spokeswoman for police at LAX airport said: “Los Angeles police responded at 12.15pm to Terminal 7 regarding a female victim who went into cardiac arrest.

“Upon arrival the LAFD (Los Angeles Fire Department) was already performing CPR on the victim and the victim was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.”

It was reported that Fisher was given CPR by passengers on board before the plane landed at LAX, where paramedics tried to resuscitate her for 15 minutes before finding a pulse.

US YouTube star and actress Anna Akana had tweeted about seeing Fisher fall ill.

She said: “Don’t know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she’s gonna be OK.

“So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped.”

Vision to create top arts venue in Southwold

07:00 Simon Ward
Peter Adshead is the Centre director for St Edmunds Hall, Southwold. Peter is creating a scheme to halt the decline of the building. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

For more than 80 years St. Edmund’s Hall in Southwold has been at the heart of a coastal community.

Review: Sleeping Beauty, Regent Theatre Ipswich, until January 2, 2017

Sunday, December 18, 2016 Lynne Mortimer
Ipswich Sleeping Beauty Production shots 2016, The Wicked Fairy played by soul legend Sheila Ferguson. Photo: Ipswich Regent

For a big helping of festive high spirits look no further than the Ipswich Regent where mischief and music are cheerily served up in this mostly traditional pantomime.

Review: 1001 Fireflies, Avenue Theatre, Ipswich, Red Rose Chain, November 20

Thursday, December 15, 2016 Jackie Montague
Red Rose Chain's propduction of 1001 Fireflies

A dark night November night is filled with light and magic at Red Rose Chain’s new multi sensory show. Made for young people with complex needs and/or multiple disabilities, this show is a transformative and beautiful experience for all its audience.

Review: Miracle on 34th Street at Seckford Theatre, Woodbridge, until Saturday

Thursday, December 15, 2016
Miracle on 34th Street

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Seckford Theatre in Woodbridge.

DanceEast hosts Jasmin Vardimon’s Pinocchio on Ipswich Waterfront

Tuesday, December 13, 2016 Andrew Clarke
Jasmin Vardimon is staging her critically acclaimed production of Pinocchio at DanceEast in the run-up to Christmas

DanceEast is hosting a family-friendly production of Pinocchio during the run-up to Christmas.  Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to choreographer Jasmin Vardimon and production manager Ed Yetton about getting the show up and running

Bury Theatre Royal’s Eamonn Fleming proves his dame is all beauty and no beast

Tuesday, December 13, 2016 Andrew Clarke
Eamonn Fleming as Molly Muffintop in Bury Theatre Royal's Beauty and the Beast

Actor Eamonn Fleming is a great believer in the old adage that it’s never too late to learn a new skill, and for the past three years he has been learning the not-so-subtle art of being a panto dame.

Sleeping Beauty stars Sheila Ferguson and David Phipps-Davis prepare to dazzle Ipswich Regent panto audiences

Monday, December 12, 2016 Andrew Clarke
Sheila Ferguson and the cast of Sleeping Beauty, this year's pantomime at the Ipswich Regent

There’s no such thing as a one-size fits all pantomime according to director and panto dame David Phipps-Davis, author of Sleeping Beauty, this year’s Ipswich Regent panto.

Review: Stoat Hall, by Pat Whymark and Julian Harries, Eastern Angles, Sir John Mills Theatre, Ipswich, until January 07, then at January 10-21 at Seckford Theatre, Woodbridge

Sunday, December 11, 2016 Andrew Clarke
Richard Mainwaring, Violet Patton-Ryder, Matt Jopling, Geri Allen. Music in Eastern Angles Christmas show Stoat Hall

The great American film director John Ford had a saying: “If the legend is better than the truth then print the legend.”

Elves are causing chaos in homes across Ipswich

Wednesday, December 7, 2016
Tasha Salmon introduced Ben the elf in her household this year and daughter Mylie is loving seeing what antics he has been up to

Naughty elves have been holding toys captive, redecorating Christmas trees and swinging from the lampshades over the past week.

Corrie McKeague’s family urge the public to treasure their families this Christmas

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help search for her missing son. L-R Mackeyan McKeague,Nicola Urquhart,Darroch McKeague.

Gallery: 25 babies born so far on Christmas Day at West Suffolk, Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

Gemma Bowler from Stanton and baby Cody born in the early hours of Christmas Day at the West Suffolk Hospital

Which pharmacies are open on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and the Bank Holiday?

File photo dated 17/6/2008 of medicines and drugs on a shelf in a pharmacy as health officials have said that antibiotic use must become cleverer and the number of prescriptions slashed to reverse a recent increase in drug-resistant infections. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday October 10, 2014. The number of reported resistant infections of e-coli in England rose by 12% between 2010 and 2013, which was linked to a 6% increase in prescriptions of antibiotics, Public Health England said. See PA story HEALTH Antibiotics. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Prince George and Princess Charlotte join royal family for Christmas Day service at Sandringham

Prince George eats a sweet as he leaves following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Picture date: Sunday December 25, 2016. Photo credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Baby boy is a “Christmas miracle” at Colchester General Hospital

Lynsey Stocking with her newborn son

Video: Hollywood actor Tom Hardy puts out video appeal for missing RAF airman Corrie McKeague last seen in Suffolk

Tom Hardy. Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Managing director Ian Milne says Ipswich Town are working on a project to attract young fans to Portman Road

Young supporters at Portman Road. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Prince George and Princess Charlotte join royal family for Christmas Day service at Sandringham

Prince George eats a sweet as he leaves following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Picture date: Sunday December 25, 2016. Photo credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Firefighters called to rescue cat stuck on roof in Ipswich

Suffolk Fire and Rescue fire engine. File photo

Buckingham Palace confirms Queen will miss Sandringham Christmas Day church service due to heavy cold

Members of the public wait to see the royal family arrive to attend the morning Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 25, 2016. Photo credit: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Emergency services on scene after three cars crash on B1079 between Clopton and Otley

Police were called to the scene of an accident.

Archbishop of Canterbury urges faith in time of ‘fear’ at Christmas Day sermon

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, in Bury St Edmunds in 2014. Picture by Andy Abbott
