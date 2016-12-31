Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran announces “new music coming Friday”

Ed Sheeran announced new music on Twitter Archant

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has gave his millions of fans an early New Year treat with a short video message announcing he will releasing new songs in the coming days.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tweeting “Hello 2017...”, the singer, who grew up in Framlingham, introduces a nine second video to his 16.7million followers.

Holding an A4 sheet of paper with the handwritten words: “New music coming Friday!!”, the A-team star waves to the camera and then jokingly puts the paper in his mouth before the short video ends.

In just a matter of minutes the Tweet had been shared tens of thousands of times among his legions of global fans.

The multi-award winning star had already provoked attention just a few weeks ago when he changed his Twitter profile picture to a plain blue image, exactly a year after he announced he was taking a break from social media. It led to speculation from fans that he was about to release his third album.

Ed’s two previous albums have run along a mathematical symbol theme. His debut “+”, pronounces “plus”, reached number one in the UK charts and sold more than two million copies, while his follow-up “x”, pronounced “multiply”, also reached number one and went nine-times platinum.