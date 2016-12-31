Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran announces “new music coming Friday”

10:55 01 January 2017

Ed Sheeran announced new music on Twitter

Ed Sheeran announced new music on Twitter

Archant

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has gave his millions of fans an early New Year treat with a short video message announcing he will releasing new songs in the coming days.

1 Comments

Tweeting “Hello 2017...”, the singer, who grew up in Framlingham, introduces a nine second video to his 16.7million followers.

Holding an A4 sheet of paper with the handwritten words: “New music coming Friday!!”, the A-team star waves to the camera and then jokingly puts the paper in his mouth before the short video ends.

In just a matter of minutes the Tweet had been shared tens of thousands of times among his legions of global fans.

The multi-award winning star had already provoked attention just a few weeks ago when he changed his Twitter profile picture to a plain blue image, exactly a year after he announced he was taking a break from social media. It led to speculation from fans that he was about to release his third album.

Ed’s two previous albums have run along a mathematical symbol theme. His debut “+”, pronounces “plus”, reached number one in the UK charts and sold more than two million copies, while his follow-up “x”, pronounced “multiply”, also reached number one and went nine-times platinum.

Keywords: Twitter

1 comment

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Clacton panto and X Factor star Stevi Ritchie talks about fame, love and performing

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Wayne Savage, entertainment writer
Stevi Ritchie, appearing as Chester the Jester in Sleeping Beauty at Clacton's Princes Theatre until January 1

Look out X Factor host Dermot O’Leary, former contestant Stevi Ritchie’s after your job. He talks to entertainment writer Wayne Savage

Cast of Ipswich Regent’s Sleeping Beauty share their best and worst pantomime moments

Friday, December 30, 2016 Wayne Savage, entertainment writer
The cast of Enchanted Entertainment's 2016 Ipswich Regent pantomime Sleeping Beauty. Photos: Contributed

When pantomime works it’s great. When it doesn’t, it can still be great; for the audience if not the performers. The cast of this year’s Ipswich Regent pantomime, Sleeping Beauty, share their best and worst moments with entertainment writer Wayne Savage.

Children’s Theatre Company bring Cats to The Apex, Bury St Edmunds

Friday, December 30, 2016 Wayne Savage, entertainment writer
The Children's Theatre Company Ipswich stage Cats at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds. Photo: Mike Kwasniak

The Children’s Theatre Company invite you to join them for a night on the tiles.

Gallery: Have you booked tickets for Red Rose Chain’s Treasure Island show in Ipswich?

Thursday, December 29, 2016 Wayne Savage, entertainment writer
The cast of Red Rose Chain's Christmas Show, Treasure Island. Photos: Bill Jackson

There’s still time to set sail with Red Rose Chain for a swash-buckling adventure full of pirates, parrots and hidden treasure.

Vision to create top arts venue in Southwold

Sunday, December 25, 2016 Simon Ward
Peter Adshead is the Centre director for St Edmunds Hall, Southwold. Peter is creating a scheme to halt the decline of the building. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

For more than 80 years St. Edmund’s Hall in Southwold has been at the heart of a coastal community.

Review: Sleeping Beauty, Regent Theatre Ipswich, until January 2, 2017

Sunday, December 18, 2016 Lynne Mortimer
Ipswich Sleeping Beauty Production shots 2016, The Wicked Fairy played by soul legend Sheila Ferguson. Photo: Ipswich Regent

For a big helping of festive high spirits look no further than the Ipswich Regent where mischief and music are cheerily served up in this mostly traditional pantomime.

Review: 1001 Fireflies, Avenue Theatre, Ipswich, Red Rose Chain, November 20

Thursday, December 15, 2016 Jackie Montague
Red Rose Chain's propduction of 1001 Fireflies

A dark night November night is filled with light and magic at Red Rose Chain’s new multi sensory show. Made for young people with complex needs and/or multiple disabilities, this show is a transformative and beautiful experience for all its audience.

Review: Miracle on 34th Street at Seckford Theatre, Woodbridge, until Saturday

Thursday, December 15, 2016
Miracle on 34th Street

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Seckford Theatre in Woodbridge.

DanceEast hosts Jasmin Vardimon’s Pinocchio on Ipswich Waterfront

Tuesday, December 13, 2016 Andrew Clarke
Jasmin Vardimon is staging her critically acclaimed production of Pinocchio at DanceEast in the run-up to Christmas

DanceEast is hosting a family-friendly production of Pinocchio during the run-up to Christmas.  Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to choreographer Jasmin Vardimon and production manager Ed Yetton about getting the show up and running

Most read

Busy start to 2017 for Suffolk fire crews

Suffolk fire crews had a busy start to 2017.

Mick McCarthy knows some Ipswich Town fans are bored of him, but believes he can change the mood – just like he did at Wolves

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Ipswich Town reportedly close to signing strikers Danny Ward and Cauley Woodrow from Rotherham and Fulham

Rotherham striker Danny Ward (left)

Firefighters battle blaze near Wattisham Airfield

Firefighters (stock image)

Gallery: See how Ipswich saw in the New Year back in 1998 with our nostalgic gallery

Were you one of the lucky ones snapped in these pictures?

More than 20 burglaries in East Bergholt, Holbrook, Tattingstone, Shotley Gate, Bentley and Chelmondiston in two weeks

Police warning over shed and outbuilding burglaries

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich Town reportedly close to signing strikers Danny Ward and Cauley Woodrow from Rotherham and Fulham

Rotherham striker Danny Ward (left)

Man rescued from river Blyth in Walberswick after trying to save family dog thanks Southwold RNLI crew

The rescue operation at the River Blyth in Walberswick on Boxing Day. Pic: Trevor Mayes.

Reaction: Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy hails the impact of teen sub Andre Dozzell after 2-1 home win over Bristol City

Brett Pitman celebrates after giving Ipswich all three points against Bristol City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Corrie McKeague’s mother cannot fathom why Suffolk police will not search Bury St Edmunds buildings yards from Corrie’s last known location

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help search for her missing son.

Opinion: Ipswich Icons - Remembering a time when churches were full and more neeed to be built

Holy Trinity from the south churchyard

How much money can you save and can you consume less by living more thriftily in 2017?

Sheena Grant avoids shopping as a leisure activity in order to live more thriftily
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24