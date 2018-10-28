Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards

Xmas TV ad-watch 2018: Lidl show us how to – and how not to – go overboard at Christmas

PUBLISHED: 19:45 02 November 2018

Christmas one-upmanship from Lidl: importing Arctic snow (C) Lidl

Christmas one-upmanship from Lidl: importing Arctic snow (C) Lidl

Lidl Christmas Ad

“Oh I wish it could be Christmas, every day…” Frankly, it can be, because the Christmas advertising has started on TV and unless you channel your inner rock star and throw the box out of the window, there’s no escaping it. TV editor Stacia Briggs reviews the festive ads.

Opening the Arctic snow (C) Lidl Christmas AdOpening the Arctic snow (C) Lidl Christmas Ad

Lidl is aware that there lurk in our midst those who are prone to go both Hatter and March Hare mad during the festive season, scaling ever-more crazy heights in their bid to have the most Christmassy Christmas ever in the history of Christmas.

Sky-high expectations, crazy scheduling, never-ending lists, hysterical children, packed shops, dark days and cold nights, the desire for PERFECTION: it’s enough to send us all into a tail-spin and hanging on to a thread of sanity by one fingernail. Or is that just me?

Anyway, Lidl is here to offer us sporadic 20-second bursts of comedy to remind us that We Are Not Alone.

Biggest Christmas tree (C) Lidl Christmas AdBiggest Christmas tree (C) Lidl Christmas Ad

Lidl: Upgrade your Christmas (a series of 20 second advertisements, starting with Gin and Tonic, Turkey and Party Food)

* What happens? We meet a range of people who have decided to ‘upgrade’ their Christmas by buying something super from Lidl but, in their dedication to Christmassing the heck out of everything, haven’t stopped there. There’s a cu-de-sac which has been transformed into an ice rink, a 16-piece orchestra in a dining room, a giant Christmas tree that fills a whole room, imported Arctic snow from the North Pole and reindeer grazing amongst Christmas visitors. I now have entirely new #xmasgoals and will be augmenting my festive offering with a selection of penguins, reindeer and the London Philharmonic.

* Are the adverts actually funny? Actually, yes. I laughed out loud at the imported snow one and I have a terrible cold and am full of misgivings to all mankind.

A little light music in the dining room (C) Lidl Christmas AdvertA little light music in the dining room (C) Lidl Christmas Advert

* Actual product shots? Lidl doesn’t muck about: you get the product shot AND the price.

* Do you really need to spend money to have a good time at Christmas? No. But I have to admit, it helps.

* Conclusion: A big thumbs up to Lidl, which has created a genuinely amusing campaign which will offer some much-needed levity during the most expensive wonderful time of the year.

Lidl snow cannon (C) Lidl Christmas AdLidl snow cannon (C) Lidl Christmas Ad

Review: The Habit of Art by Alan Bennett at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Wed, 16:36 James Marston
Matthew Kelly and David Yelland in The Habit of Art Picture: HELEN MAYBANKS

A fictional meeting between two towering figures of the 20th century, The Habit of Art comes from the pen of another national treasure – Alan Bennett.

New Wolsey hosts Ian Hislop satire about publisher arrested for libel three days running

Wed, 16:30 Andrew Clarke
Joseph Prowen as William Hone, Peter Losasso as Cruickshank and Nicholas Murchie as Justice Abbot in Trial by Laughter Photo: PhilipTull

Political satire has a long, distinguished history in this country. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to Private Eye’s Ian Hislop and Nick Newman about their new play which shines a spotlight on a publisher who survived three libel trials in three days

Fame The Musical, Ipswich Regent review: ‘A mix of unrequited love, leg warmers and leotards’

Tue, 15:14 Rebekah Rodwell
Jorgie Porter plays Iris Kelly in Fame - The Musical at the Ipswich Regent Picture: TRISTRAM KENTON

Based on the 1980s film of the same name is the UK musical tour starring Mica Paris, Keith Jack and Jorgie Porter.

Gallery ‘Guys and Dolls’ to take to the stage at church in Bury St Edmunds

Tue, 08:14 Russell Cook
RW Productions in Bury St Edmunds staging Guys and Dolls in St John's Church this Saturday Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Young people from theatre company R W Productions are to take to the stage at St John’s Church, in Bury St Edmunds, at the weekend, for their production of “Guys and Dolls”.

Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter dancing for joy at Fame - The Musical role

Sunday, October 28, 2018 Wayne Savage
Jorgie Porter plays Iris Kelly in Fame - The Musical at the Ipswich Regent Picture: TRISTRAM KENTON

Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter makes her stage debut in the 30th anniversary tour of Fame - The Musical, at the Ipswich Regent from tomorrow.

Mica Paris interview - Back in the day, people grafted to become a star

Saturday, October 27, 2018 Wayne Savage
Mica Paris plays straight talking teacher Miss Sherman in Fame - The Musical at the Ipswich Regent Picture: TRISTRAM KENTON

Singer, actress, author and presenter Mica Paris talks about how aspiring performers can learn a lot from coming to see Fame - The Musical and her friendship with Prince.

Review: Dave Gorman: With Great Powerpoint Comes Great Responsibility

Friday, October 26, 2018 Katy Sandalls
Comedian Dave Gorman perfomed at the Ipswich Regent last night Picture: SUPPLIED BY IPSWICH REGENT

A well executed and sleek performance from Dave Gorman managed to tickle every funny bone in the Ipswich Regent last night.

Spill opens with Clarion Call: women’s voices mark World War One centenary

Thursday, October 25, 2018 Andrew Clarke
The Pyre Parade will end the 2018 Spill Festival in spectacular fashion by parading an effigy, stuffed with bad news, through the town and then setting it alight Photo: Pacitti Company

Spill Festival has become an important part of Suffolk’s cultural calendar. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to artistic director Robert Pacitti and was guided through a packed programme

Taking a dead uncle on holiday leads to musical mayhem in rarely staged show

Thursday, October 25, 2018 Andrew Clarke
The cast of the Gallery Players production of Lucky Stiff, a rarely performed musical farce Photo: Jon Tavener

The Gallery Players have long had a reputation for unearthing unusual or rarely performed shows. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to director Jon Tavener about their latest little gem

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Updated Person hit by train on Stowmarket level crossing

there are currently no trains travelling from Ipswich to Cambridge, Peterborough and Stowmarket. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Staff ‘in tears’ as Asda announces closure of Newmarket store

Plans are being drawn up to close the Asda store at Fordhall Retail Park in Newmarket.

Video Find out where to watch firework displays this bonfire night

Fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

‘This has been the worst mistake of my career’ – GP suspended for misleading court over custody case

Dr Joannes Langendijk worked as a GP at North Colchester Healthcare Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenager was hit by police car and ambulance in A14 crash, inquest hears

Ewan Clover, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24