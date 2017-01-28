What’s on in Ipswich this weekend? Budget-friendly family days out across Suffolk

Messy Church is a chance to spend quality family time together

Looking for inspiration this weekend? Why not try storytime at the New Wolsey Theatre, Junior Parkrun in Bury St Edmunds or a boat trip to Havergate Island?

Havergate Island. Picture: Ailec Photography Havergate Island. Picture: Ailec Photography

Our weekly gives you family days out ideas that won’t break the bank.

Storymaker at the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich - Saturday, 11am and 12pm

A storymaker session at the New Wolsey Theatre A storymaker session at the New Wolsey Theatre

The first session is aimed at children aged three to four, and the second for those aged five and six, this is the latest in a series of storytime events at the theatre.

Parents can stay downstairs in the New Wolsey Café Bar while youngsters head upstairs to meet the Storymaker for an amazing adventure, or an exciting escapade.

Parents, siblings and even grandparents are welcome to listen to the session but they will be called upon to join in the fun.

These sessions are free however, you need to book tickets for children only online here



Family Art Day, Ipswich Art School Gallery, Ipswich - Saturday 10.30am and 1.30pm

Brought to you by Ipswich Art School and funded by the Arts Council England, this is a series of fun, hands-on workshops led by a diverse and exciting range of experienced artists who will show you the techniques, tricks and tips to allow your imagination to spill out into your own bespoke piece of art.

The theme on Saturday is The ABC of Z and you will learn about assemblages, articles and accessories.

It is suitable for children aged seven and over, and their parents. Younger children are welcome to join but may not be able to take part in all of the events.

Tickets cost £3.30 and are available here.

Havergate Island Trip from Orford Quay - Saturday from 10am-3pm

Saturday boat trip to Suffolk’s only island in the Alde-Ore estuary, which in winter provides a haven for large numbers of ducks and wading birds.

Birds of prey such as short-eared owls and marsh harriers hunt over the island. Common seals can occasionally be seen in the river. It is also a great place to see brown hares at close range. Places are limited, so advance booking is essential. Future dates include March 4 and April 1.

Night at the Theatre at DanceEast, Jerwood DanceHouse, Ipswich - Saturday, 1.30pm and 4.30pm

Casson and Friends’ interactive performance combining a mixture of dance theatre, audio-description and storytelling.

When three friends become trapped in an abandoned theatre, little do they know that they will soon become the stars of their own show.

Tim Casson, artistic director, said: “It’s about what it’s like to go to the theatre too, as the theatre is a really magical place where all kinds of amazing things can happen, but can also be a scary place too, so we decided to play with that idea”.

Tickets cost £7 for concessions, £10 for adults or £30 for a family. See here for more.

Chinese New Year at the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich - Saturday, 7pm

Celebrate the year of the rooster with a night of traditional and Western style performances of dance, singing, and musical instruments performed by local members of the community alongside professional acts.

Tickets cost from £7 for children and between £11 and £15 for adults.

Alice In Wonderland at Kesgrave Community Centre - Saturday, 2.30pm and 7.30pm

There is still time to catch the Springfield Follies 2017 pantomime, which closes this weekend.

The show is full of mayhem, jokes galore, good versus evil and loony characters with plenty of audience participation. Based on the novel by Lewis Carrol, this year the Follies are collecting for Thomas Wolsey School who are building a Sensory Log Cabin.

Tickets are available from 01473 719089 or the 2nd Stop Charity shop in Kesgrave.

Junior Parkrun, Ten Acre Field, Symonds Road, Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds - Sunday, 9am

Runners aged four to 14 can take part in this free weekly timed run, and parents can stand and cheer them on.

The run is supposed to be fun, rather than an athletic race and is an ideal way to help children build up their fitness.

Runners must register beforehand and print off a barcode before taking part, but they can then join whenever they like.

See more details here

Messy Church at St Mary’s Church, High Street, Walton - Sunday, 3pm to 4.30pm

This free session is designed to give families a chance to spend quality time together, enjoying a combination of arts and crafts, activities, songs, food and a Bible story and prayer.

There is no need to book, you can just turn up.

Call 01394 670090 for more information or visit their website



Movies for Juniors, Cineworld, Ipswich - Saturday and Sunday, from 10am

If your children have yet to try out the big screen then this could be the perfect introduction and for older children, it is a chance to see movies you may have missed last year.

Trolls, Storks and The Jungle Book are all playing this weekend plus there is a subtitled version of The Jungle Book. Tickets are priced at just £2.50 when you buy in advance online.

A bargain morning out no matter what the weather.

Family float session at Crown Pools, Ipswich - Saturday and Sunday 10.30am to 11.30am and 2pm to 3pm

Take a dip this weekend and burn off some of that excess energy at Crown Pools,

The floats will be out in the leisure pool to add some extra fun to the session.

Entry to the pool costs £4.10 for adults, £2.90 for children and are free for under threes.