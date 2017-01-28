Rain

Rain

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

What’s on in Ipswich this weekend? Budget-friendly family days out across Suffolk

18:00 02 February 2017

Messy Church is a chance to spend quality family time together

Messy Church is a chance to spend quality family time together

Looking for inspiration this weekend? Why not try storytime at the New Wolsey Theatre, Junior Parkrun in Bury St Edmunds or a boat trip to Havergate Island?

1 Comments
Havergate Island. Picture: Ailec PhotographyHavergate Island. Picture: Ailec Photography

Our weekly gives you family days out ideas that won’t break the bank.

Alternatively, if you prefer a sport-themes day out, see our round up of sporting fixtures here.

Storymaker at the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich - Saturday, 11am and 12pm

A storymaker session at the New Wolsey TheatreA storymaker session at the New Wolsey Theatre

The first session is aimed at children aged three to four, and the second for those aged five and six, this is the latest in a series of storytime events at the theatre.

Parents can stay downstairs in the New Wolsey Café Bar while youngsters head upstairs to meet the Storymaker for an amazing adventure, or an exciting escapade.

Parents, siblings and even grandparents are welcome to listen to the session but they will be called upon to join in the fun.

These sessions are free however, you need to book tickets for children only online here

Family Art Day, Ipswich Art School Gallery, Ipswich - Saturday 10.30am and 1.30pm

Brought to you by Ipswich Art School and funded by the Arts Council England, this is a series of fun, hands-on workshops led by a diverse and exciting range of experienced artists who will show you the techniques, tricks and tips to allow your imagination to spill out into your own bespoke piece of art.

The theme on Saturday is The ABC of Z and you will learn about assemblages, articles and accessories.

It is suitable for children aged seven and over, and their parents. Younger children are welcome to join but may not be able to take part in all of the events.

Tickets cost £3.30 and are available here.

Havergate Island Trip from Orford Quay - Saturday from 10am-3pm

Saturday boat trip to Suffolk’s only island in the Alde-Ore estuary, which in winter provides a haven for large numbers of ducks and wading birds.

Birds of prey such as short-eared owls and marsh harriers hunt over the island. Common seals can occasionally be seen in the river. It is also a great place to see brown hares at close range. Places are limited, so advance booking is essential. Future dates include March 4 and April 1.

Night at the Theatre at DanceEast, Jerwood DanceHouse, Ipswich - Saturday, 1.30pm and 4.30pm

Casson and Friends’ interactive performance combining a mixture of dance theatre, audio-description and storytelling.

When three friends become trapped in an abandoned theatre, little do they know that they will soon become the stars of their own show.

Tim Casson, artistic director, said: “It’s about what it’s like to go to the theatre too, as the theatre is a really magical place where all kinds of amazing things can happen, but can also be a scary place too, so we decided to play with that idea”.

Tickets cost £7 for concessions, £10 for adults or £30 for a family. See here for more.

Chinese New Year at the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich - Saturday, 7pm

Celebrate the year of the rooster with a night of traditional and Western style performances of dance, singing, and musical instruments performed by local members of the community alongside professional acts.

Tickets cost from £7 for children and between £11 and £15 for adults.

Alice In Wonderland at Kesgrave Community Centre - Saturday, 2.30pm and 7.30pm

There is still time to catch the Springfield Follies 2017 pantomime, which closes this weekend.

The show is full of mayhem, jokes galore, good versus evil and loony characters with plenty of audience participation. Based on the novel by Lewis Carrol, this year the Follies are collecting for Thomas Wolsey School who are building a Sensory Log Cabin.

Tickets are available from 01473 719089 or the 2nd Stop Charity shop in Kesgrave.

Junior Parkrun, Ten Acre Field, Symonds Road, Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds - Sunday, 9am

Runners aged four to 14 can take part in this free weekly timed run, and parents can stand and cheer them on.

The run is supposed to be fun, rather than an athletic race and is an ideal way to help children build up their fitness.

Runners must register beforehand and print off a barcode before taking part, but they can then join whenever they like.

See more details here

Messy Church at St Mary’s Church, High Street, Walton - Sunday, 3pm to 4.30pm

This free session is designed to give families a chance to spend quality time together, enjoying a combination of arts and crafts, activities, songs, food and a Bible story and prayer.

There is no need to book, you can just turn up.

Call 01394 670090 for more information or visit their website

Movies for Juniors, Cineworld, Ipswich - Saturday and Sunday, from 10am

If your children have yet to try out the big screen then this could be the perfect introduction and for older children, it is a chance to see movies you may have missed last year.

Trolls, Storks and The Jungle Book are all playing this weekend plus there is a subtitled version of The Jungle Book. Tickets are priced at just £2.50 when you buy in advance online.

A bargain morning out no matter what the weather.

Family float session at Crown Pools, Ipswich - Saturday and Sunday 10.30am to 11.30am and 2pm to 3pm

Take a dip this weekend and burn off some of that excess energy at Crown Pools,

The floats will be out in the leisure pool to add some extra fun to the session.

Entry to the pool costs £4.10 for adults, £2.90 for children and are free for under threes.

Keywords: St Mary's Church United Kingdom

1 comment

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

DanceEast and Tim Casson offers families a Night At The Theatre

13:09 Andrew Clarke
Night at the Theatre a family friendly part of the DanceEast spring season

There’s nothing quite like a visit to the theatre – it’s thrilling, it’s exciting and it’s fun but for many people it can also be more than a little daunting.

Gallery: New Wolsey Theatre play Pink Mist tackles soldiers facing life on civvy street

Yesterday, 19:00 Andrew Clarke
Pink Mist by Owen Sheers, at New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich, a touring Bristol Old Vic production. Picture: Mark Douet

Soldiers have always had a hard time coming back from war. Settling down to civilian life can be lonely and isolating, particularly if they enjoyed the camaraderie of life in a regiment, but there is also the spectre of battle fatigue and mental illness which can also make the return to ordinary life difficult.

Award-winning improv Showstoppers to perform in Ipswich

Mon, 15:18 Adam Howlett
The cast of Showstoppers! The Improvised Musical are preparing to grace the stage at the New Wolsey Theatre. Photo by Steve Ullathorne

The award-winning Showstopper! The Improvised Musical is visiting Ipswich as part of its 2017 tour.

Brendan Cole wants top Strictly Come Dancing judge role

Saturday, January 28, 2017 Wayne Savage, entertainment writer
Brendan Cole, coming to the Ipswich Regent February 10. Photo: Shane Finn

Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole is coming to the Ipswich Regent. He spills the beans on Craig Revel Horwood, replacing Len Goodman and being a proud father.

Russell Brand returns to Ipswich

Friday, January 27, 2017
Comedian Russell Brand returns to the Ipswich Regent on June 8 with new tour Re:Birth. Photo: Matt Crockett Photography

Russell Brand is returning to the Ipswich Regent with new tour Re:Birth.

Review: Guys and Dolls, by Jo Swerling, Abe Burrows, Frank Loesser, Eastern Edge Theatre Company, Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe until January 28

Friday, January 27, 2017 Andrew Clarke
Connie Lamb as Sarah Brown and Sam Brown as Sky Masterson in Eastern Edge Theatre Company's production of Guys and Dolls at Felixstowe's Spa Pavilion. Photo: Peter Ling

Guys and Dolls is one of the masterpieces of musical theatre. It is a wonderful, atmospheric show cram-packed with quirky characters who get to sing of the most memorable, witty songs that Broadway has ever come up with.

Comedian Joel Dommett from I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! coming to Ipswich

Thursday, January 26, 2017 Chris Shimwell
Joel Dommett brings the laughs at Latitude 2016 - Paul John Bayfield

Runner-up in ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity, Joel Dommett, is coming to the Ipswich Regent.

Take a look at 15 shows you can see at theatres in Suffolk in February

Thursday, January 26, 2017 Edmund Crosthwaite
The Regent Theatre, Ipswich

There is a fantastic array of talent and entertainment on offer at Suffolk’s theatres, whether it be plays, musicals, orchestras or comedy.

Did you know Jack Whitehall went to school with the Twilight Saga’s Robert Pattinson?

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 Wayne Savage
Jack Whitehall, playing Ipswich this week. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Comedian Jack Whitehall’s latest tour, At Large, stops by the Ipswich Regent tomorrow and Thursday.

Most read

Primark is coming to Colchester town centre – and an opening date has been confirmed

Primark. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Convicted fraudster working for Leiston funeral director stole 81-year-old widower’s £1,000 for wife’s headstone

Julie Smith leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Join In: How much do you know about these 11 lost or demolished Ipswich buildings?

A building which for many years was a familiar site on the Ipswich skyline - but what was it? (Photo by Richard Rackham/Archant).

Opinion: It’s time for a serious reality check at Ipswich Town

Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 defeat by Derby

Town boss McCarthy believes Chambers will stay focussed after Forest interest

Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 home defeat to Derby on Tuesday night. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

McCarthy admits he was ‘disappointed’ not to sign a million-pound striker on deadline day

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Opinion: It’s time for a serious reality check at Ipswich Town

Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 defeat by Derby

McCarthy admits he was ‘disappointed’ not to sign a million-pound striker on deadline day

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Good news! Tom Lawrence has only sprained his ankle – may face Reading

Tom Lawrence has scored a number of spectacular goals during his loan spell at Ipswich Town. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Blogger Ian Garstang from Felixstowe up for national award for writing on gaming

Ian Garstang from Felixstowe has been shortlisted for the UK Blog Awards for his blog Gaming Debugged, in the Digital & Technology category. PHOTO: Contributed

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy reiterates that he will consider his future in the summer

Mick McCarthy is under fire at Ipswich

Town boss McCarthy believes Chambers will stay focussed after Forest interest

Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 home defeat to Derby on Tuesday night. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24