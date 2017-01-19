Overcast

What to do in Ipswich or elsewhere in Suffolk this weekend

18:26 27 January 2017

The RSPB's big garden birdwatch is just one of many events taking place in Suffolk this weekend.

The RSPB's big garden birdwatch is just one of many events taking place in Suffolk this weekend.

Looking for a family day out, something to entertain younger children or a chance to get some fresh air?

Our weekly days out guide brings you suggestions for family activities to entertain various age groups throughout the weekend.

See our guide for Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29 here.

Bruce Lee - Enter The Dragon at The Apex Gallery, Bury St Edmunds, 10am-5pm on Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday.

The first weekend of a month-long exhibition at the Apex showcasing a Bruce Lee exhibition.

Kudos Memorabilia present an exhibition of timeless iconic photographs, fine art prints and ephemera celebrating the remarkable life and career of the martial arts legend.

This handpicked collection captures unforgettable moments of “The Little Dragon” at work and play, including stunning publicity photos, biographical glimpses behind-the-scenes of his celebrated film career and revealing insights into his personal training regime.

There will also be artwork for sale.

Chinese New Year celebrations at Ipswich Corn Exchange, at 7pm on Sunday.

The Anglo Chinese Cultural Exchange returns again to perform another spectacular show to celebrate the Chinese New Year 2017. Welcome the Year of the Rooster and enjoy an exciting line-up full of entertainment with both professional performers such as Chinese martial artists together with local talent too.
Tickets holders will receive a 20% discount at various Chinese restaurants.
Tickets are £10 for adults and £6 for unders 12s.
Our Story: Ice Age Art at West Stow County Park at 2pm on Saturday
Enjoy a lavishly illustrated talk on the latest discoveries about Ice Age Art and how these reveal the thinking of our ancient ancestors.

The talk includes some portable art and some cave wall art from Britain and abroad.

This session lasts about an hour, and includes original Upper Palaeolithic (c.10,000-50,000 years ago) object handling.

The event is suitable for adults and accompanied young people aged 12+; all attendees require tickets.

Meet at the West Stow visitor centre 10 minutes before the start time.

Normal parking fees apply

Tickets are £10 and £7 children and tickets are available to purchase on the door.

Big Garden Birdwatch at Flatford, from 10.30am-3.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Park at Flatford and walk down to the RSPB’s wildlife garden to help count which birds are visiting the feeders and find out how to take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch.

There will be telescopes and binoculars available to look through and plenty of advice to help attract birds to your garden. Help make bird feeders from acorns stuffed with fat and seeds, and other bird-friendly activities.

This is a free admission event.

