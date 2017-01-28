Overcast

What were the food hygiene ratings for businesses in Sudbury, Hadleigh, Stowmarket and more?

20:16 31 January 2017

Food hygiene inspectors (stock image)

Food hygiene inspectors (stock image) Credit: SIMON FINLAY.

Are you thinking of eating out at a restaurant in Babergh or Mid Suffolk this weekend? Or maybe you’re ordering a takeaway?

1 Comments

We’ve made a searchable table of restaurants, pubs, cafes and other food businesses, showing their latest food hygiene ratings.

Data taken from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) shows that while the majority of restaurants, cafes and pubs in the region are complying with regulations, a small number have still failed to meet basic requirements.

Across the two districts, 97.4% of businesses met the required standard of three or higher and none scored the very worse rating of zero.

Take a look to see what your favourite restaurant scored.

There can be a delay between inspections taking place and ratings being posted on the FSA’s website. The information in the searchable table is correct as of January 31, 2017.

Some of the businesses named may have since closed or changed ownership. Others are yet to be inspected and a small number are considered “exempt”, such as those not generally considered to be food businesses.

