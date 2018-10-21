Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards

A Suffolk girl plays at Wimbledon!

PUBLISHED: 17:02 28 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:19 28 October 2018

During her time at Shepperton Studios, Helen Oxenbury worked on Judy Garlands last film, I Could Go on Singing

During her time at Shepperton Studios, Helen Oxenbury worked on Judy Garlands last film, I Could Go on Singing

Archant

Children’s books illustrator Helen Oxenbury on competing at the All England Club. Plus: Memories of Judy Garland

Part of one of Helen's illustrations from The Dancing Class, Walker, 1983 Picture: COURTESY WALKER BOOKSPart of one of Helen's illustrations from The Dancing Class, Walker, 1983 Picture: COURTESY WALKER BOOKS

Helen Oxenbury was a promising tennis player in her teens – promising enough to play in the junior championships at Wimbledon two years running, when she was about 15 and 16.

The matches took place at the hallowed All England Club, on outside courts that are now grass but were then hard-surfaced. She thinks she got through to the second rounds.

“When you get there, you realise you might be OK in Suffolk but when you open it up to the whole world you are really very, very lacking,” says the woman who as a girl played on the Felixstowe Lawn Tennis Club courts overlooking the sea.

MAIN ARTICLE: We’re Going on a Bear Hunt illustrator Helen Oxenbury at 80

“To give myself a bit of an excuse, I think I was overwhelmed by the whole thing. They didn’t coach you like they do now. As far as anything ‘mental’ (conditioning) went, you had to get on with it in your own way.”

A great experience, though.

Judy Garland memories

During her time at Shepperton Studios, Helen worked on Judy Garland’s last film, I Could Go on Singing.

“It was marvellous seeing her,” she said in 2008. “She never arrived on time and they all hung about waiting for her, and then she’d come in and quickly have everybody dying laughing.

“She’d also come in with all her children. I did notice that everybody was kowtowing to this one daughter – quite a nice little thing. It was Liza Minnelli.”

Why Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter chose Fame - The Musical over Strictly Come Dancing

09:00 Wayne Savage
Jorgie Porter plays Iris Kelly in Fame - The Musical at the Ipswich Regent Picture: TRISTRAM KENTON

Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter makes her stage debut in the 30th anniversary tour of Fame - The Musical, at the Ipswich Regent from tomorrow.

Mica Paris interview - Back in the day, people grafted to become a star

Yesterday, 15:11 Wayne Savage
Mica Paris plays straight talking teacher Miss Sherman in Fame - The Musical at the Ipswich Regent Picture: TRISTRAM KENTON

Singer, actress, author and presenter Mica Paris talks about how aspiring performers can learn a lot from coming to see Fame - The Musical and her friendship with Prince.

Review: Dave Gorman: With Great Powerpoint Comes Great Responsibility

Fri, 11:51 Katy Sandalls
Comedian Dave Gorman perfomed at the Ipswich Regent last night Picture: SUPPLIED BY IPSWICH REGENT

A well executed and sleek performance from Dave Gorman managed to tickle every funny bone in the Ipswich Regent last night.

Spill opens with Clarion Call: women’s voices mark World War One centenary

Thu, 15:57 Andrew Clarke
The Pyre Parade will end the 2018 Spill Festival in spectacular fashion by parading an effigy, stuffed with bad news, through the town and then setting it alight Photo: Pacitti Company

Spill Festival has become an important part of Suffolk’s cultural calendar. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to artistic director Robert Pacitti and was guided through a packed programme

Taking a dead uncle on holiday leads to musical mayhem in rarely staged show

Thu, 15:25 Andrew Clarke
The cast of the Gallery Players production of Lucky Stiff, a rarely performed musical farce Photo: Jon Tavener

The Gallery Players have long had a reputation for unearthing unusual or rarely performed shows. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to director Jon Tavener about their latest little gem

Festive production with star cast to support £12m Suffolk flood defence campaign

Thu, 11:57 Andrew Hirst
The Save Our Suffolk Estuary committee. Pictured left to right, Clare and Edward Greenwell, Ian Collett, Ian Davey, Jane Maxim Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stars of the West End will be treading the boards in Suffolk to save one of the county’s most special landscapes from flooding.

Jimmy Carr will return to Colchester in 2019

Wed, 17:22 Sophie Barnett
Jimmy Carr is set to return to Colchester in 2019. Picture: CHAMBERS MANAGEMENT

Award-winning comedian Jimmy Carr is bringing his ‘Terribly Funny’ tour to Colchester’s Charter Hall.

Joanna Lumley, Ipswich Regent review: “A fabulous evening, darling”

Tue, 10:10 Georgia Watson
Joanna Lumley Credit: Ian West/PA Wire

Joanna Lumley jogged onto the stage at the Regent last night exuding boundless energy and looking fabulous in sparkly trainers.

Review: Red Riding Hood, Red Rose Chain, The Avenue Theatre, Ipswich, October 20

Sunday, October 21, 2018 Wayne Savage
Joanna Sawyer and Darren Latham in Red Riding Hood at The Avenue Theatre Picture: DAVID NEWBORN

It was impossible not to smile as youngsters from Chantry’s children centres enjoyed this charming spin on a family favourite.

Most read

Hurst has no regrets over time at Town, with reports Lambert was lured by promise of £10m war chest

Paul Hurst leaves the field as Ipswich Town manager for the last time following a 2-0 defeat at Leeds. Photo: Pagepix

Universal Credit to cost disabled people £300 a month, says new report

Citizens Advice have revealed the serious impact new benefits could have on disabled people living in Suffolk Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New boss Lambert will have seen what is ‘blatantly obvious’ – Klug reflects on 3-0 defeat at Millwall

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert leaving the main stand at The Den on the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall

Paul Lambert watched from the stands as Ipswich Town lost 3-0 at Millwall yesterday. Photo: Pagepix

Opinion: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Forget talk of Lambert getting January funds... there’s no time to wait for the cavalry

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Wherstead Road to close again this morning as abnormal load travels to Bramford

The transformers that will be on the way to Bramford tomorrow Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS.

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24