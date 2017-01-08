Partly Cloudy

Where to go this weekend? Family days out guide for Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Woodbridge and Lowestoft

19:24 12 January 2017

A Pirate's Life For Me - Sinbad, the New Wolsey's latest rock'n'roll pantomime

A Pirate's Life For Me - Sinbad, the New Wolsey's latest rock'n'roll pantomime

Robert Day

The icy temperatures and biting wind may be enough to keep you inside this weekend but if you are looking for a chance to get out in the fresh air or to simply escape the confines of the house these days out ideas should help.

Holywells Park Cold Fair returns this weekendHolywells Park Cold Fair returns this weekend

Each week we highlight family activities for those with children of varying ages, helping you make the most of your days off.

Our photographers will also be at some of the events so look out for photos online and in print.

The Ghostly and Macabre Walk, Bury St Edmunds - Friday, 6.30pm to 8pm

One for families with older children, this is a great way to start the weekend.

Wrap up warm for a walk with a difference around historic Bury St Edmunds town centre. You will hear tales of ghostly apparitions, spectres and monks from your guardian guide.

The walk is suitable for those aged 14 and over, and tickets are £5 per person. Book your tickets here

Lego Club, Broomhill Library, Ipswich - Saturday, 2pm to 4pm

A new Lego club is launching at the library this weekend. The afternoon fun session is open to all and will give you a chance to browse for a new read while the children are occupied.

The library is also seeking donations of Lego if you have any to take along.

Library opening times can be found here

Sinbad, New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich - now until January 28

There are still tickets left for the Rock ‘n’ Roll panto at The New Wolsey Theatre and what better way to escape than weather than spending a few hours at the theatre?

Written by Peter Rowe, and performed in the New Wolsey Theatre’s ever-popular actor-musician style, this brand new adaptation of the amazing adventures of Sinbad is bursting with music, mayhem, magic and will be the perfect family treat when it starts next Thursday.

In this show, Sinbad is determined to win the hand of the beautiful Princess Pearl, so he sets sail aboard the saucy sausage on his most dangerous voyage yet – past the island of the sirens, and the plughole of poseidon to the paradise of nirvana itself! But can he save the princess from the clutches of the evil sorcerer, Sinistro? Families and children alike, will have the chance to find out from next week.

Visit the theatre website for more information on tickets.

Mike McLean, Ipswich Regent - Saturday, 8pm

The panto star, comedian and TV presenter Mike McLean is returning to the Regent but this show is for those aged 16 and over only.

The star will be performing his own stand-up show including his own alternative mind-reading act. One not to miss.

Tickets are priced from £14 and available here

Cold Fair, Holywells Park, Ipswich - Saturday, 11am to 2pm

Embrace the weather in one of the town’s most picturesque parks this weekend. The Friends of Holywells Park invite you to join them for hot drinks around the blazing fire.

Children can make their own mud faces or take park in a treasure hunt.

Meanwhile, inside the conservatory there will be the chance to make bird feeders.

Polish fundraising day, Goals Football Centre, Ipswich - Sunday 12pm to 8pm

There will be music, dance, food and raffles at this large-scale fundraising event organised by the Polish community.

The event will raise money for children’s medicine, care for the elderly and aid projects worldwide.

All are welcome to attend, enjoy the fun and support these worthy causes.

