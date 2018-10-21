Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards

Young violinist to appear in concert at Bury St Edmunds Cathedral

PUBLISHED: 09:44 23 October 2018 | UPDATED: 09:44 23 October 2018

Savitri Grier, 26, will perform in Bury St Edmunds on October 27 Picture: KAUPO KIKKAS

Savitri Grier, 26, will perform in Bury St Edmunds on October 27 Picture: KAUPO KIKKAS

KAUPO KIKKAS

A young rising violin star will exchange notes with a famous virtuoso at a concert in Bury St Edmunds at the weekend.

Kenneth Sillito, best known as leader and artistic director of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, will lead the orchestra in Vivaldi’s Four Seasons at 7.30pm on Saturday, October 27, at Bury St Edmunds Cathedral.

Savitri Grier, 26, will shape the music to her own interpretation and play the virtuoso solo part in a concert featuring the Suffolk Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra.

Composer Paul Carr will also be at the concert to talk about his brand new composition for choir and orchestra, which will be performed in the second half of the concert by The English Arts Chorale with Suffolk Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra – conducted by Leslie Olive.

The Stabat Mater is a Christian devotional poem written in the 14th-century which meditates on the mother of Jesus Christ as she stands at the foot of his cross.

From this starting point, Carr writes music which reaches out to every mother who loses her child.

Tickets are available from The Apex 01284 758000, or online at www.whatsonwestsuffolk.co.uk

Joanna Lumley, Ipswich Regent review: “A fabulous evening, darling”

Yesterday, 10:10 Georgia Watson
Joanna Lumley Credit: Ian West/PA Wire

Joanna Lumley jogged onto the stage at the Regent last night exuding boundless energy and looking fabulous in sparkly trainers.

Review: Red Riding Hood, Red Rose Chain, The Avenue Theatre, Ipswich, October 20

Sunday, October 21, 2018 Wayne Savage
Joanna Sawyer and Darren Latham in Red Riding Hood at The Avenue Theatre Picture: DAVID NEWBORN

It was impossible not to smile as youngsters from Chantry’s children centres enjoyed this charming spin on a family favourite.

Fat Frog Comedy Club hops into Colchester

Saturday, October 20, 2018 David Vincent
It's time for laugh. Joe Grant and Marion Vivien, who are launching the new Fat Frog Comedy Club in Colchester, with a range of stand-up comedians, on Saturday October 27.

Business is no joke - but it can be a laughing matter. Just ask stand-up comedian Joe Grant.

Something for all the family as Spill expands Ipswich arts festival

Saturday, October 20, 2018 Andrew Clarke
The Pyre Parade will end the 2018 Spill Festival in spectacular fashion by parading an effigy, stuffed with bad news, through the town and then setting it alight Photo: Pacitti Company

Spill Festival has become an important part of Suffolk’s cultural calendar. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to artistic director Robert Pacitti and was guided through a packed programme

Video: Watch: Snow White stars reveal most embarrassing moments

Thursday, October 18, 2018 Megan Aldous
Snow White and dwarfs with poisonous apple Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

From trouser malfunctions to falling over in front of hundreds, the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs cast disclose their most shameful showbiz moments.

Review: The Vortex, by Noel Coward, Paper Lantern Theatre Company, Sir John Mills Theatre, Ipswich, to October 20.

Thursday, October 18, 2018 Wayne Savage
Molly Scurrell as Bunty Mainwaring and Tom Beattie as Nicky Lancaster in The Vortex Picture: PAPER LANTERN THEATRE COMPANY

One of Coward’s first plays, there’s much to like and dislike. Director Sally Broatch and her cast wrestled the best out of a mishmash of a story brimming with too many ideas to create a thoroughly entertaining evening of wit and drama.

Dame Esther Rantzen talks sex, veg and whether she prefers Princess Diana or Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall

Wednesday, October 17, 2018 Wayne Savage
Rebecca Wilcox and her mother Dame Esther Rantzen Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dame Esther Rantzen talks to Wayne Savage about her debut UK tour and what it’s like being grilled live on stage by her daughter Rebecca Wilcox.

Madagascar, Ipswich Regent review: ‘A fun, colourful and entertaining watch’

Wednesday, October 17, 2018 Rebekah Rodwell
Alex the lion played by X Factor winner Matt Terry Credit: Scott Rylander

A lively, fun filled show from the creators of Shrek the Musical and based on a movie of the same name comes Madagascar The Musical.

Review: Dread Zeppelin, by Jo Carrick and Cast, Red Rose Chain, Avenue Theatre, Ipswich, October 12

Monday, October 15, 2018 Jackie Montague
Red Rose Chain Youth Theatre present Dread Zeppelin! Picture: DAVID NEWBORN

To mark the centenary of the end of the First World War, Red Rose Chain Youth Theatre have produced a brilliant new show. We are transported back into the past through fact, music, a bit of fiction and the universal of emotion of love.

Most read

Updated: ‘There are lots of things at this football club I would change’- full transcript as Hurst questions Town’s direction

Town manager Paul Hurst giving instructions from the touchline. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Mother makes emotional plea for help in searching for missing son

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: Big interview: Freddie Sears on Ipswich Town fighting relegation, rumours of discontent and Hurst’s methods

Freddie Sears has been speaking about Ipswich Town's poor start to the season. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Suffolk made me who I am’ - Singing sensation looks forward to homecoming Christmas concert

The Chrissy at Christmas concert takes place at Aldeburgh Church Picture: CHRISTINA JOHNSTON

Updated: Appeal for public help as concern grows for missing Cockfield man

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: ‘To my knowledge that’s kind of hearsay’ – Hurst responds to Holland’s claim Evans is lining up a replacement

Paul Hurst has responded to comments made by Matt Holland. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24