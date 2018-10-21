Young violinist to appear in concert at Bury St Edmunds Cathedral

Savitri Grier, 26, will perform in Bury St Edmunds on October 27 Picture: KAUPO KIKKAS KAUPO KIKKAS

A young rising violin star will exchange notes with a famous virtuoso at a concert in Bury St Edmunds at the weekend.

Kenneth Sillito, best known as leader and artistic director of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, will lead the orchestra in Vivaldi’s Four Seasons at 7.30pm on Saturday, October 27, at Bury St Edmunds Cathedral.

Savitri Grier, 26, will shape the music to her own interpretation and play the virtuoso solo part in a concert featuring the Suffolk Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra.

Composer Paul Carr will also be at the concert to talk about his brand new composition for choir and orchestra, which will be performed in the second half of the concert by The English Arts Chorale with Suffolk Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra – conducted by Leslie Olive.

The Stabat Mater is a Christian devotional poem written in the 14th-century which meditates on the mother of Jesus Christ as she stands at the foot of his cross.

From this starting point, Carr writes music which reaches out to every mother who loses her child.

Tickets are available from The Apex 01284 758000, or online at www.whatsonwestsuffolk.co.uk