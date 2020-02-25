E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hundreds of jobs to go at Anglian Water

PUBLISHED: 17:03 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:28 25 February 2020

200 jobs are going at Anglian Water over the next five years. Picture: MATTHEW FARMER

200 jobs are going at Anglian Water over the next five years. Picture: MATTHEW FARMER

Archant

Anglian Water is cutting 200 jobs across all areas of the business.

The water company, which covers the East of England, plans to axe the jobs over the next five years.

The firm said most of the job will be lost through natural wastage but there will have to be around 100 "targeted" redundancies.

MORE: Haulage boss's anger at freight firm closure

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: "As a consequence of the very challenging final determination of our business plan for the next five years, we're having to make a number of operational efficiencies.

"We are doing all we can to look for savings that don't result in redundancies but regrettably we will be removing around 200 posts across all areas of the business.

"Most of this will be through natural attrition and by not filling vacant roles but it is likely there will be around 100 targeted redundancies. Our aim throughout is to protect the core business and the service we provide our customers."

It is not known where the redundancies will be made.

Anglian Water have denied claims that the one off payment they offered employees instead of a pay rise this year was related to the redundancies.

Most Read

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Town icon Magilton on being sacked by Evans over the phone, relationship with Keane and ‘horrendous’ headbutt allegations

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton has discussed his departure from the club back in 2009. Picture: ARCHANT

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

Supplies lost as 3,500 homes in Bury St Edmunds left without water

Anglian Water is investigating after a number of reports of homeowners in Bury St Edmunds being left without water Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Town icon Magilton on being sacked by Evans over the phone, relationship with Keane and ‘horrendous’ headbutt allegations

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton has discussed his departure from the club back in 2009. Picture: ARCHANT

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

Supplies lost as 3,500 homes in Bury St Edmunds left without water

Anglian Water is investigating after a number of reports of homeowners in Bury St Edmunds being left without water Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of Coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hundreds of wraps of Class A drugs seized after Colchester car stop

Almost 300 wraps of Class A drugs were found in a house and car connected to an 18-year-old from Romford Picture: ESSEX POLICE

St Francis Tower flat owners take cladding fight to Westminster

Philip with Ipswich MP Tom Hunt and fellow St Francis Tower campaigner Michele Picture: PHILIP MARICIC

Man charged in connection with 22-year-old murder

Grant's former partner, Suzanne Moore, and daughter Tanya Moore-Byrom. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER
Drive 24