Anglian Water is cutting 200 jobs across all areas of the business.

The water company, which covers the East of England, plans to axe the jobs over the next five years.

The firm said most of the job will be lost through natural wastage but there will have to be around 100 "targeted" redundancies.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: "As a consequence of the very challenging final determination of our business plan for the next five years, we're having to make a number of operational efficiencies.

"We are doing all we can to look for savings that don't result in redundancies but regrettably we will be removing around 200 posts across all areas of the business.

"Most of this will be through natural attrition and by not filling vacant roles but it is likely there will be around 100 targeted redundancies. Our aim throughout is to protect the core business and the service we provide our customers."

It is not known where the redundancies will be made.

Anglian Water have denied claims that the one off payment they offered employees instead of a pay rise this year was related to the redundancies.