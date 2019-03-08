Tractors and trailers, combines and escavators in Suffolk sale

Lots from the Clarke & Simpson auction of tractors and agricultural equipment on Saturday October 26 at the Campsea Ashe Auction Centre. Picture: CLARKE & SIMPSON Archant

Hundreds of lots of tractors and trailers, farm vehicles, plant and machinery are in the October auction sale at Campsea Ashe.

The auction centre will be packed with all manner of agricultural equipment, large and small, for the bi-annual collective auction of plant and machinery.

These auctions are the biggest direct-from-farm collective auctions in East Anglia.

A spokesman said: "these auctions are constantly evolving and each one is a little different, although each sale does seem to have a boat on offer."

There are around 1200 lots which are split into two separate auctions.

Sale One is held indoors and begins at 9am. On offer will be a wide variety of workshop and garden equipment, power tools, machinery spares, literature and farming models.

Sale Two is held outside, beginning at 9.30am, and includes a combine harvester, 55 tractors and plant, another 18 vehicles, 65 trailers, 250 implements, a large range of wheels and tyres, livestock equipment, hay and silage, civil and building equipment.

James Durrant explained that the majority of entries come from farmers throughout the Eastern region. He said: "This sale has a number of large consignments from a few farmers due to factors such as re-organising their business, retirement or end of tenancy. The auction is an excellent opportunity to dispose of goods, especially where farmers do not necessarily have enough items for their own auction but, collectively, there are numerous lots with wide appeal which draw buyers from all over the UK and into Europe.

"The tractor line includes a wide variety of models ranging from a 1961 Massey Ferguson 35 with 35 horsepower, up to an enormous 2012 Case Quadtrack with 550 horsepower!

"The plant section includes a barely used 2018 Wacker Newson excavator with just 272 hours on the clock.

"It is a very busy time for us, but we always look forward to the challenge of getting the site set out in the four-day window we have,"

There is viewing on Friday October 25 from 2-6pm and on the morning of the sale from 8am.

There is also live on-line bidding available for both sales through www.i-bidder.com where photographs of every lot will be available closer to the sale date.

Catalogues are available to download from www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk.

For more information, contact James Durrant on 01728 621 200.