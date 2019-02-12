Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Story of Bury company’s 150 years to be told at exhibition

PUBLISHED: 16:40 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 06 March 2019

Bury's cattle market in 1980 Picture: PAUL BURGESS/MARTYN TAYLOR

Bury's cattle market in 1980 Picture: PAUL BURGESS/MARTYN TAYLOR

Paul Burgess/Martyn Taylor

The history of a Bury St Edmunds company which founded the town’s cattle market and sold a piece of clothing that led to claims about Jack the Ripper’s identity will be displayed at a special exhibition.

Ed Crichton from Lacy Scott and Knight in Bury St Edmunds holding up the catalogue showing the Jack the Ripper-related lot in 2007 Picture: ARCHANTEd Crichton from Lacy Scott and Knight in Bury St Edmunds holding up the catalogue showing the Jack the Ripper-related lot in 2007 Picture: ARCHANT

Henry Lacy Scott founded his auctioneer business in 1869 and over the years the company diversified to become Lacy Scott and Knight.

The town’s popular cattle market, which is where the Arc shopping centre now stands, survived the swine fever outbreak of the 1920s and fowl plague in the 1960s.

But the Bovine Spongiform Encephalitis outbreak of the 1990s saw that particular side of the business dwindle and the last cattle market in Bury St Edmunds was held in 1998.

Now the story of Lacy Scott and Knight will be told at Moyse’s Hall Museum in Bury to mark 150 years of the company.

The exhibition also features a digital history of the company, including the sale of the Bury St Edmunds workhouse in College Street in 1884, as well as its sale of a blood-stained Victorian shawl in 2007.

MORE: Bury St Edmunds plays role in solving Jack the Ripper mystery

The shawl was said to have belonged to Jack the Ripper victim Catherine Eddowes.

Seven years after the sale, buyer Russell Edwards released a book claiming DNA testing of the shawl had revealed the Ripper’s true identity as Aaron Kosminski – one of the chief police suspects at the time.

Joanna Rayner, cabinet member for leisure and culture at St Edmundsbury Borough Council, said: “For over 100 years the cattle market was part of the town’s history.

“Many people remember coming to town to see the animals with fondness today. Lacy Scott and Knight are a key part of that story and we look forward to celebrating their 150-year history at Moyse’s Hall Museum.”

Ed Crichton, partner at Lacy Scott and Knight, said: “In our 150th anniversary year, we are pleased to announce a mini-display charting our company history at Moyse’s Hall Museum.

“It will include items donated to the museum by the Lacy Scott family, photographs of the last cattle market held in the town, information and highlights from our 150 years as auctioneers, and a stunning medieval stirrup ring which the museum has acquired through a charitable donation by Lacy Scott and Knight.”

The Lacy Scott and Knight exhibition runs at the museum from March 13 to April 11. For more information visit www.moyseshall.org

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Former Town youngster Bloomfield’s drama-filled journey from a single Ipswich game to becoming ‘Mr Wycombe’

Matt Bloomfield has now made 500 professional appearances - one for Ipswich and 499 for Wycombe. Picture: PA

Story of Bury company’s 150 years to be told at exhibition

Bury's cattle market in 1980 Picture: PAUL BURGESS/MARTYN TAYLOR

Drink-driver crashed after travelling less than half a mile to buy alcohol

The crash happened at the back of a service station in Darsham, near Saxmundham Picture: GOOGLE

University’s ‘suspicious package’ scare – Students sent home for day but buildings back open

Students have been evacuated from the University of Essex in Colchester Picture: ED BRERETON

Charity’s campaign helps former homeless man back into education

Left to right: Sonia Plume, acting inspector at Bury St Edmunds, Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds, David Bonnett, Bury Drop In co-founder, Greg Luton, Bury St Edmunds town clerk, Sara Mildmay-White, cabinet member for housing, Andrew Speed, chairman of Bury Town Council, Robert Everitt, cabinet member for families and communities, and PC Paul Fox, community engagement officer Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists