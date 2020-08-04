‘Landmark’ seaside restaurant building goes up for sale
PUBLISHED: 13:01 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:01 04 August 2020
Savills
A well-known restaurant building in the heart of a popular coastal town has gone on the market.
152 High Street in Aldeburgh – opposite the Golden Galleon fish and chip shop – is being offered up for sale through estate agents Savills.
The ground floor of the building was previously home to restaurants including 152 and the East Coast Café.
As well as a dining area and bar, the building includes a commercial kitchen, customer toilets and space for storage together with a separate retail unit.
You may also want to watch:
MORE – Floating restaurant owners celebrate ‘exciting’ bubble relaunch after securing grant aid
It is currently being used as a temporary pop up restaurant by London eatery L’Escargot sur mer.
Permission has been granted to turn the first and second floors from offices into four one-bedroom flats.
Savills agent Thomas Higgins said the building offered “an excellent development and investment opportunity” with lots of potential.
“The property is in a prime spot in the centre of town with the added advantage of being next to a walkway that leads from the high street to the beach. We are expecting plenty of interest,” he said.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.