‘Landmark’ seaside restaurant building goes up for sale

Lots of buyer interest is expected as 152 Aldeburgh High Street goes on the market Picture: SAVILLS Savills

A well-known restaurant building in the heart of a popular coastal town has gone on the market.

152 Aldeburgh High Street which is up for sale Picture: SAVILLS 152 Aldeburgh High Street which is up for sale Picture: SAVILLS

152 High Street in Aldeburgh – opposite the Golden Galleon fish and chip shop – is being offered up for sale through estate agents Savills.

The ground floor of the building was previously home to restaurants including 152 and the East Coast Café.

As well as a dining area and bar, the building includes a commercial kitchen, customer toilets and space for storage together with a separate retail unit.

It is currently being used as a temporary pop up restaurant by London eatery L’Escargot sur mer.

Permission has been granted to turn the first and second floors from offices into four one-bedroom flats.

Savills agent Thomas Higgins said the building offered “an excellent development and investment opportunity” with lots of potential.

“The property is in a prime spot in the centre of town with the added advantage of being next to a walkway that leads from the high street to the beach. We are expecting plenty of interest,” he said.