As the supermarkets struggle to restock the shelves with pasta supplies, an award-winning restaurant in Bury St Edmunds is offering a collection service on their own freshly-made variety.

Rather than offering a delivery service like many other places, Zack Deakins boss of restaurant 1921, based on Angel Hill, is producing tagliatelle because many shops have sold out of basics like pasta and rice.

He said: “The style of food that we do, it just didn’t really resonate well with me as a takeaway sort of operation.

“The government advice has put people off coming out to restaurants at the moment. So more than anything I was looking for something to keep me busy. I’m not the kind of guy to stand idle.

“This is not something that’s ever going to make anyone rich. It is more about being productive and trying to be helpful.”

Mr Deakins is making nearly 25kg of pasta which is being sold in bags of 500g. The pasta is made using 20kg of flour and eggs.

He said: “I started at three o’clock and I was going until about half 10 last night.

“We’ve delivered a little bit if people are close by we have got a neighbour who is self isolating so we dropped it on her doorstep

“We’re not quite at the stage where we can do wholesale delivery runs, but you know, if it’s close by or it’s fairly accessible to us then we’re willing to drop it off.

“I’m going to keep doing this as long as there is a demand for it and I can keep getting the ingredients to make it.”

As it is fresh, the pasta from 1921 does not take long to cook.

“Boiling, salted water: two minutes. It’s soft already. You’re just cooking the egg and the starch in the flour basically.

“Your best bet is to just pull a piece out and try it. If it’s got a little bit of bite to it, then it’s probably ready to go.”

As for a sauce to go with your pasta Mr Deakins is debating making his own for people to buy with their pasta.

But in the meantime he has some recommendations to make at home: “A quick tomato sauce. Chopped tomatoes with plenty of garlic and fresh herbs, you can’t go too far wrong with that.

“Or pesto style sauces are very easy and delicious. But I like pasta with a bit of butter and sage on it and some parmesan over the top. That’s great as well.”

