Food firm reaches out to vegan and vegetarian customers

Harwich-based Surya Foods, known for its rice, is launching the Laila Naturals range, tapping into the growing interest in wholefood and vegan trends. it is expanding into lentils, beans anf flours with 19 new products. Picture: SURYA FOODS SURYA FOODS

Harwich-based international food firm Surya Foods is going for plant power and launching 19 new products.

Surya, known for its top-selling Laila rice brands, is responding to the growing interest in plant-based foods, with products including lentils, beans and flour.

The £1m investment in the Laila Naturals brand is in line with its recent multi-million pound re-brands across its rice products.

These 19 new products include chickpeas, and kidney beans, semolina, polenta and rice flour.

The aim is to meet the growing interest in wholefoods and in vegan food and diets with the right products.

The foods all come in fully recyclable packaging too.

Half-a-dozen new jobs have been created in Harwich as a result.

Surya Foods managing director Harry Dulai said: "It's increasingly supported by research that whole food, whole grain carbohydrates, lentils, beans and peas are among the best sources of protein and energy for optimum health. More and more consumers are focusing on adopting healthy eating habits and are mindful of how their preferred sources of protein impact the planet and their personal health with many now opting for plant-based protein.

"Laila Naturals is a range dedicated to bringing the best plant produce from around the world, rich in natural proteins, fibre, iron and vitamins, to UK consumer so they can enjoy nature's power houses of protein and energy.

"We are continually looking for ways to evolve our brand for consumers who have come to know and trust the Laila brand - which is synonymous with quality, authenticity and great value - and this has been a natural brand extension."

He added: "We are passionate about supplying authentic, tasty, natural world food and this range is perfect for customers who enjoy scratch cooking."

The new Laila Naturals products will soon begin to appear in stores, including branches of Morrisons and Asda,