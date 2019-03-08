£1m price tag for Woodbridge sale room and site

Neals Auctioneers in Woodbridge , where the last auction sale was held in February 2018,. It is now for sale for development as town centre homes.

The former Neals auction house, which closed last year after decades of fine art sales, is now for sale,

Auctioneer James Neal at the podium at Neals Auction House. The auction house closed in Febrruary 2018. Picture: SIMON PARKER Auctioneer James Neal at the podium at Neals Auction House. The auction house closed in Febrruary 2018. Picture: SIMON PARKER

The Grade II listed Woodbridge auction house and car park is on the market with a £1m guide price with the main building to be converted and new homes to be built in the car park.,

The hammer fell for the final time in February last year.

Auctioneer James Neal said: "There are so many happy memories there.

"It is a wonderful building with a lovely atmosphere. For the person who buys it, it will make a fantastic home,

"The new cottages alongside will take it back to what it used to be.

"My father, known as Bill, completed 50 years auctioning actually on the rostrum. My brother David and I followed on from him.

"Over the years there were many surprises, including carpets which made an amazing amount, some fabulous pictures and furniture.

"We had a wonderful bygone sale which included penny farthings and carriage fixtures. On one occasion I sold a cannon to a Mr Cannon."

The auction site is in Theatre Street, in the heart of the town,

The building itself was built as a theatre and was used as one from 1814 to 1861, then became a school and was sold in 1962.

In 1969 it was bought by Dennis HB Neal for use as its sale room, and later re-branded as Neals.

The building now has planning permission for conversion into a four bedroom home, with gardens and parking.

The car part site has permission for a pair of two-storey, three bedroom houses with their own gardens and parking.

More details are available from Fenn Wright commercial.