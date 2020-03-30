2 Sisters seeks 100 more workers at East Anglian sites as it ramps up production amid crisis

2 Sisters Food Group in Flixton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A food giant is bolstering its workforce in Suffolk and Norfolk as the coronavirus outbreak sparks “unprecedented demand” among consumers.

2 Sisters Food Group wants 100 more workers across its poultry factories in Flixton, near Bungay, and in Thetford.

Flixton, which processes chicken, currently employs 460 people and enjoys ‘Model Ethical Factory’ status with high-end supermarket chain Marks & Spencer. 2 Sisters’ flagship Thetford site, which opened in 2011 and produces “added value” poultry products including cooked and breaded ones, has an 810-strong workforce.

Ronald Kers, chief executive of the group, has launched a nationwide “feed the nation” recruitment campaign across social media.

The firm is owned by Ranjit Singh Boparan, who also owns Bernard Matthews turkey company in Norfolk. 2 Sisters employs 20,000 in the UK and Europe, and processes one-third of all chicken consumed in the UK. It is also the UK’s largest ready-meals producer, with three quarters of the UK population eating its food every day.

“2 Sisters’ job is literally to feed the nation,” said Mr Kers

“Getting food to people has never been so important. As we come together as a country to fight the coronavirus, we need everybody’s help to keep our factories running.

“We urgently need people so we can keep delivering a full range of products to supermarkets across the country. We are recruiting now for a wide range of factory and logistics jobs up and down the country. Please join us and help feed the nation.”

While the company faces very high demand, the coronavirus crisis means it is also having to deal with higher-than-usual absentee levels due to the need for self-isolation.

“This has brought about an urgent need for vacancies, both permanent and temporary roles,” said Mr Kers.

“We have seen this across food and retail. We are hopeful that given the devastating effect this current crisis has had on the leisure and hospitality sectors, we can reach out to these people and persuade them that a career in the food industry can be both fulfilling and enjoyable.”

Last week all UK food sector workers were designated ‘key worker’ status by government.