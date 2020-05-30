LOOK: Mock castle on Suffolk coast could be yours for under £1m
PUBLISHED: 09:05 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:05 30 May 2020
Peter Lambert/Niche
A six-storey mock castle in the idyllic holiday village of Thorpeness, on the Suffolk coast, is on the market.
2 West Bar is a Grade II listed former water tower in Thorpeness.
The resort, near Aldeburgh, was the brainchild of Scottish businessman Glencairn Stuart Ogilvie and was inspired by J M Barrie’s children’s classic Peter Pan.
Along with the famous ‘House in the Clouds’, 2 West Bar was built to supply water to the holiday retreat.
It was designed to look like a castle – complete with mullioned windows and crenelated battlements – in order to prevent well-to-do guests from having to look at a water tower.
After the village was connected to mains water, it was converted into a five-bedroom home with stunning views along the coast and out to sea.
Inside, the property has four double bedrooms and one single bedroom. It has two bathrooms.
From the room at the top of the tower, the views stretch out to sea and down the coast. Turning back in land, you look across the shallow boating lake.
The property is being marketed jointly by Bedfords and Savills and has recently been reduced in price from £1million to £950,000.
