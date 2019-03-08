Have a peek inside this £2million farmhouse set in 66 acres

Hollybush House is set in about 66 acres next to the Ickworth estate Picture: JACKSON-STOPS JACKSON-STOPS

A Victorian farmhouse with ample equestrian facilities in west Suffolk could be yours for £2million.

Hollybush House Picture: JACKSON-STOPS Hollybush House Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Set in about 66 acres, Hollybush Green Farm at Chevington, near Bury St Edmunds, is formerly part of the Ickworth estate.

The house itself - boasting five bedrooms and three reception rooms - is a grade II-listed Victorian building.

The property, also known as Hollybush Park Stud, has been operated as a stud and the equestrian facilities include 16 stables and two tack rooms, a barn, outbuildings, an all-weather manège, horse walker, loading ramp and 11 post and rail paddocks.

Hollybush House is a grade II-listed Victorian building boasting five bedrooms, three reception rooms and three bathrooms Picture: JACKSON-STOPS Hollybush House is a grade II-listed Victorian building boasting five bedrooms, three reception rooms and three bathrooms Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

It is on the market with Jackson-Stops in Bury St Edmunds.