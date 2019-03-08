Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Essex businesses support staff to get active with 30:30 challenge

PUBLISHED: 10:58 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 19 June 2019

Employees gather at Essex County Hall for Yoga session. Photo: Active Essex Foundation.

Employees gather at Essex County Hall for Yoga session. Photo: Active Essex Foundation.

Archant

Businesses across Essex are supporting staff to live healthier and more active lifestyles as part of the Active Essex Foundation's 30:30 challenge.

On average workers in Essex work around 40 hours each week and one in four are classed as inactive.

HS Mid Essex CCG, University of Essex and Essex County Council, are amongst 20 workplaces committed to taking on the 30:30 Essex challenge, inspiring over 5,000 combined employees to take part in 30 minutes of physical activity for the 30 days of June.

Jason Fergus, Trustee of the Active Essex Foundation, said: "People have busy lifestyles and fitting regular physical activity and sport in alongside the working day can seem a difficult task, but regular participation can bring lots of personal benefits and help you feel healthier and happier.

You may also want to watch:

"The 30:30 Essex challenge helps employers make it easier for their staff to take part in regular physical activity by embracing a more active culture and highlighting suitable opportunities to get active in and around the workplace. Sometimes all you need is a little bit of encouragement."

Along with benefits to staff, a more active workforce can also lead to better staff morale, reduced sickness levels and improved productivity from higher energy levels.

Caroline Rassell, Chief Executive of NHS Mid Essex CCG, Active Workplace of the Year, said: "We are committed to being an active organisation and organise regular activity sessions for our staff. From lunchtime walks and running clubs to desk stretches, there is something for everyone.

"By taking on the 30:30 Essex challenge we are not only supporting the health and wellbeing of our staff but are providing them with the social benefit of interacting with other staff members who they might not necessarily talk to during their day-to-day work."

While the challenge has already begun, workplaces can commit to taking on the challenge for the rest of June and beyond, by signing up HERE

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Jon Stead has joined a new club this summer while Tyrone Mings could also be on the move. Picture: HTFC/PA

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Jon Stead has joined a new club this summer while Tyrone Mings could also be on the move. Picture: HTFC/PA

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Decision made on Glemsford homes which gained more than 400 objections

The land to the west of Low Street in Glemsford where a planning application was submitted for 101 homes and 35 retirement apartments. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Witches v King’s Lynn Stars.... Team news ahead of speedway’s big clash

Aaron Summers, Robert Lambert and (R) Krystian Pieszczek heading into the first turn in the re-run of heat six. Picture: Ian Burt

Suffolk couple to drive across India in three-wheeler to raise money for aid organisation

Alan and Pat Braithwaite are to drive 3,500 miles across India in a Morgan three-wheeler Picture: REPUBLICA MEDIA

LIVE: Today’s news as it happens

Stay with us for breaking updates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CARL HARLOTT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists