Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

30 new homes at Church Meadow - and here you can take peak inside

PUBLISHED: 19:00 19 April 2019

Bennett Homes has opened the showhouse at its Church Meadow development at Sproughton, near Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Bennett Homes has opened the showhouse at its Church Meadow development at Sproughton, near Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

There has been a rush of new homes coming to the market in Suffolk in recent weeks and house builder Bennett Homes is now adding their latest project to the list after completing 30 properties at Church Meadow, in Sproughton.

The traditional house builder launched the show home at Church Meadow, a development of 30 homes in a variety of styles and sizes being built close to the village primary school and playing field.

Managing director of Bennett Homes, Edward Parker, showed off a four bedroom show home and offered a tour the site, where many of the houses are well advanced thanks to the mild weather.

He said: “This is great weather for building and we are making good progress.”

Mr Parker continued: “It is a really nice project here and we have had a lot of response.

“We had 100 people turn out for the open day last week and we took one reservation on the day.”

Selling the complex, he added: “It is a great location here in an attractive village. It is close to the village school, the playing field, tennis courts and bowling green.

“People love living in villages and Sproughton is very convenient with fantastic links to the A12 and A14 and only three miles from Ipswich.

“We are really encouraged by the response to Church Meadow.”

The show home is a Beyton design detached four bedroom family home,

On the ground floor there is a spacious hallway, cloakroom, sitting room with an electric fire, a dining room/study and a family room. The two front rooms have bay windows.

The bedrooms are on the first floor, with two en suites and a family bathroom.

There is gas-fired central heating to warm the spacious house.

Outside there is a walled garden at the rear and a garage with a parking space in front of it.

On the open day one eager buyer wanted to buy the show home but it has not been released.

“The show houses are always popular. It shows people what they can do for themselves in a new build home,” explained Mr Parker.

A further batch of homes will be released for sale on May 1, he said, which will be available to buy on a shared ownership basis.

As part of the development an area of public open space is being created, he said, and another piece of land is being handed over to the local council for a play area.

Help to Buy is also available on the site.

Prices for homes currently available begin from £344,995.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cyclist dies after crash with Land Rover in Creeting St Mary

A man in his 40s has died following a collision in Creeting St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE

30 new homes at Church Meadow - and here you can take peak inside

Bennett Homes has opened the showhouse at its Church Meadow development at Sproughton, near Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Man seriously injured in town centre fight

The incident happened near St Lawrence Church in Ipswich town centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 4-0 defeat at Preston North End

Cole Skuse and his Town team-mates leaves the pitch after their humbling at Preston. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Player ratings: A difficult afternoon for many at Deepdale as Town lack bite in Preston loss

Bartosz Bialkowski is left sat by his goal after Ipswich concede their fourth goal at Preston. Picture Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists