30 new homes at Church Meadow - and here you can take peak inside

Bennett Homes has opened the showhouse at its Church Meadow development at Sproughton, near Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

There has been a rush of new homes coming to the market in Suffolk in recent weeks and house builder Bennett Homes is now adding their latest project to the list after completing 30 properties at Church Meadow, in Sproughton.

The traditional house builder launched the show home at Church Meadow, a development of 30 homes in a variety of styles and sizes being built close to the village primary school and playing field.

Managing director of Bennett Homes, Edward Parker, showed off a four bedroom show home and offered a tour the site, where many of the houses are well advanced thanks to the mild weather.

He said: “This is great weather for building and we are making good progress.”

Mr Parker continued: “It is a really nice project here and we have had a lot of response.

“We had 100 people turn out for the open day last week and we took one reservation on the day.”

Selling the complex, he added: “It is a great location here in an attractive village. It is close to the village school, the playing field, tennis courts and bowling green.

“People love living in villages and Sproughton is very convenient with fantastic links to the A12 and A14 and only three miles from Ipswich.

“We are really encouraged by the response to Church Meadow.”

The show home is a Beyton design detached four bedroom family home,

On the ground floor there is a spacious hallway, cloakroom, sitting room with an electric fire, a dining room/study and a family room. The two front rooms have bay windows.

The bedrooms are on the first floor, with two en suites and a family bathroom.

There is gas-fired central heating to warm the spacious house.

Outside there is a walled garden at the rear and a garage with a parking space in front of it.

On the open day one eager buyer wanted to buy the show home but it has not been released.

“The show houses are always popular. It shows people what they can do for themselves in a new build home,” explained Mr Parker.

A further batch of homes will be released for sale on May 1, he said, which will be available to buy on a shared ownership basis.

As part of the development an area of public open space is being created, he said, and another piece of land is being handed over to the local council for a play area.

Help to Buy is also available on the site.

Prices for homes currently available begin from £344,995.