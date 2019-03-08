E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

The MSC Isabella makes the biggest container ship call in the UK

PUBLISHED: 10:58 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 08 October 2019

Owner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company announced the MSC Isabella became the biggest container ship to make a cargo call in the UK, after completing her maiden voyage from the north of China to Suffolk. Picture: MSC UK

Owner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company announced the MSC Isabella became the biggest container ship to make a cargo call in the UK, after completing her maiden voyage from the north of China to Suffolk. Picture: MSC UK

MSC UK

The giant MSC Isabella has become the largest container ship ever to dock in the UK after calling at Felixstowe.

The ship, owned by the Mediterranean Shipping Company, made the cargo call in Suffolk on Monday after completing her maiden voyage from the north of China.

At around 400 metres long and 61 metres wide, MSC Isabella can carry 23,656 TEU (20ft equivalent units) and is significantly longer than the Empire State Building is tall.

Bigger ships generally emit less CO2 per container carried, helping companies moving goods on MSC's services between Asia and Europe to lower the carbon footprint of their supply chains.

There was further celebration as the ship was officially named while docked at Felixstowe - the first time that MSC has carried out a naming ceremony in the UK.

You may also want to watch:

MSC Isabella is the sister ship of MSC Gülsün, the world's largest container ship, and forms part of a new class of 23,000+ TEU vessels to be added in 2019-2020 to the global shipping network of MSC.

It was built at the Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering shipyard in South Korea and delivered in August 2019.

Dan Everitt, managing director at MSC UK said: "Today is a truly momentous occasion for MSC UK and I feel so proud to stand alongside our people, our customers and suppliers to witness not only the biggest ever cargo call to the Port of Felixstowe, but MSC's first ever vessel naming ceremony here in the UK.

"When I first joined MSC in 1984 at just 17 years old, the largest vessel at that time was the MSC Alexandra at 650 TEU. The MSC Isabella is more than 23,000 TEU larger which just shows the sheer scale and growth of MSC and the maritime industry over the past three decades.

"It's a really exciting time for MSC in the UK having recently expanded our local headquarters through the acquisition of a third building in Ipswich, Suffolk and we're extremely grateful to the MSC Group for their global investment and commitment to UK operations."

The MSC Isabella can carry more than 2,000 refrigerated containers, boosting the trade of food, drink, pharmaceutical and other chilled and frozen items between Asia and Europe.

As a family company, MSC vessels are named after relatives of MSC employees.

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Land in Suffolk village with permission for 50 homes goes up for sale

Land at Thurmans Lane is currently up for sale. It has planning permission for 50 homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Land in Suffolk village with permission for 50 homes goes up for sale

Land at Thurmans Lane is currently up for sale. It has planning permission for 50 homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fare-dodging passenger threatened to stab train ticket inspector in face

British Transport Police released this image after a passenger threatened to stab a train conductor at Stowmarket station. This week, Zak Jones admitted the offence in court Picture: BTP

Police name stabbing victims as man charged over triple murder

Tom Saunders has been charged with three counts of murder after three bodies were found in Colchester Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Residential care home and sheltered housing approved

East Suffolk Council have worked closely with the care company to ensure necessary guidelines were adhered to. Picture: RIDUNA HOLDINGS

Review: The Fox at Bulmer Tye - ‘A buzzing, vibrant gastropub with a warm welcome awaiting you’

The Fox at Bulmer Tye has just re-opened as part of the Gusto Pronto group.

Murder accused ‘spits’ towards public gallery during court hearing

Tom Saunders of Bounstead Road, Colchester appeared in court following the murder of three men in Wellesley Road Picture: ABBIE WEAVING
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists