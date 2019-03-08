Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

'We are delighted' - 48 jobs secured at manufacturer after months of worry

PUBLISHED: 15:59 29 July 2019

Almost 50 jobs have been secured at the Arjobex manufacturing base in Clacton-on-Sea after French private equity firm Prudentia Capital acquired group. Photo: Google.

Almost 50 jobs have been secured at the Arjobex manufacturing base in Clacton-on-Sea after French private equity firm Prudentia Capital acquired group. Photo: Google.

Archant

More than 40 jobs have been secured at an Essex paper manufacturer which fell into administration at the start of the year.

Arjobex's base in Clacton-on-Sea has been saved after being sold to French private equity firm Prudentia Capital.

The deal, which was completed last week, has secured all 48 jobs at the site.

MORE: 'It just felt right' - New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

Arjobex specialises in the production and sales of synthetic paper under the trademark Polyart.

In January, the UK operation was forced to enter administration as its parent company Sequana entered protection proceedings in France.

You may also want to watch:

Glyn Mummery and Geoff Rowley, partners at specialist business advisory firm FRP Advisory, were appointed as joint administrators for the Arjobex UK business and had been continuing to trade the business.

Mr Mummery said: "After continuing to trade the business since January, we are delighted to have secured a deal which not only gives the Arjobex business a sustainable future, but also preserves jobs in the local community.

"We wish the team at Prudentia every success as they take the business forward."

Roland Germain, of Prudentia Capital, added: "We are pleased to bring our financial capabilities and operational know-how in order to enable the current management team to expand its business and reinforce their position as the European leader of this niche market."

Most Read

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

A14 closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Town set to sign Elliott and Norris – A look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan additions of Millwall striker Tom Elliott and Wolves keeper Will Norris. Photos: Focus Images / PA

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Most Read

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

A14 closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Town set to sign Elliott and Norris – A look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan additions of Millwall striker Tom Elliott and Wolves keeper Will Norris. Photos: Focus Images / PA

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

First passenger service run for new dual-power Greater Anglia train

The first new Stadler Flirt train has entered service on the line between Lowestoft and Norwich. Picture; GREATER ANGLIA

Kings of Anglia podcast: Bart on the move, Flynn’s headbutt and a lightning strike

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Ross Halls discuss Flynn Downes' headbutt and red card at Cambridge United in the latest Kings of Anglia podcast

Is promised Bury St Edmunds relief road in jeopardy?

Westley Road, Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Met terrorist team arrests Lowestoft man found with grenades and chemicals

The scene of the evacuation in Lowestoft. Photo: Mick Howes

‘We are delighted’ - 48 jobs secured at manufacturer after months of worry

Almost 50 jobs have been secured at the Arjobex manufacturing base in Clacton-on-Sea after French private equity firm Prudentia Capital acquired group. Photo: Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists