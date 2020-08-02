Eat Out to Help Out: More than 500 pubs, restaurants and cafes take part in Suffolk

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme launches today, and more than 900 places in Suffolk and north Essex are taking part. Picture: HM TREASURY HM TREASURY

Prices of meals out will be slashed by 50% from today using the government’s new Eat Out to Help Out scheme – with more than 900 pubs, restaurants and cafes taking part in Suffolk and north Essex.

A number of chain restaurants in Suffolk are offering the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: PA/ARCHANT A number of chain restaurants in Suffolk are offering the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme is taking place throughout August in a bid to help the country’s economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic, hoping to encourage people to support businesses in these challenging times.

More than 500 outlets have signed up for the scheme in Suffolk so far, while nearly 400 businesses are offering the discounted prices in north Essex towns such as Colchester, Chelmsford, Witham and Clacton.

In the East of England, 3,967 outlets have signed up and across the UK more than 72,000 are known to be taking part in the scheme.

So how does it work?

From today customers will get up to 50% off on bills when visiting participating restaurants, pubs and cafes.

The half price discount will run through August on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and applies to all food and non-alcoholic drinks consumed on the premises – with McDonald’s, Costa Coffee and Nando’s among thousands of big name chains which have already signed up.

The scheme offers a maximum discount of £10 per person and could save a family of four up to £40 per meal – keeping more money in families’ pockets and giving a vital boost to the UK’s hospitality sector.

Customers do not need a voucher to use the scheme and it can be used at the same time as other offers and discounts.

There is no minimum spend and you can take advantage of the deals as many times as you like, however you cannot claim discount on alcoholic drinks or service charges.

The discount will be automatically available to you at participating establishments, who will then claim a reimbursement from the government for the discount they’ve given you.

All diners in a group of any size can use the discount.

Where is taking part?

In Suffolk more than 500 outlets have signed up to the scheme, with nearly 400 in the north of Essex also offering the half price deals.

You can check which places are offering the Eat Out to Help out scheme near you by typing in your postcode here.

The website will then display a list of participating businesses within five miles of your home address.

What are some of the prices available?

Foodie fans will be able to get their hands on their favourite meals from popular high street chains such as Nando’s, McDonald’s, and Wagamama for half the price in August.

A Big Mac will cost as little as £1.30 and a Katsu Curry just over £5.

