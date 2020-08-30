Yours for £1.75million - stunning Georgian house in town centre
PUBLISHED: 07:17 30 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:17 30 August 2020
Archant
A stunning Georgian town house in the centre of Bury St Edmunds is on the market for £1.75million.
The property, 88 Guildhall Street, is believed to have Tudor origins and was used by a 200-year-old firm of solicitors until it was converted into a home a few years ago.
The renovation retained much of the property’s character and many of its period features.
MORE: Look inside the most expensive house on the market in Ipswich
You may also want to watch:
Spread across five floors – including two below-ground – the property has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.
It has a bespoke Orwell kitchen, a walk-in wardrobe and an Onkyo sound sytem.
Outside the property is a large enclosed courtyard laid with sandstone paving, featuring large raised brick flower and shrub borders.
There is also a cartlodge with space to park three cars.
The property is for sale with Jackson-Stops.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.