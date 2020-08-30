Yours for £1.75million - stunning Georgian house in town centre

88 Guildhall Street Bury St Edmunds is on the market with Jackson-Stops for £1.75 million Picture: NICHE COMMUNICATIONS Archant

A stunning Georgian town house in the centre of Bury St Edmunds is on the market for £1.75million.

The property, 88 Guildhall Street, is believed to have Tudor origins and was used by a 200-year-old firm of solicitors until it was converted into a home a few years ago.

The renovation retained much of the property’s character and many of its period features.

Spread across five floors – including two below-ground – the property has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

It has a bespoke Orwell kitchen, a walk-in wardrobe and an Onkyo sound sytem.

Outside the property is a large enclosed courtyard laid with sandstone paving, featuring large raised brick flower and shrub borders.

There is also a cartlodge with space to park three cars.

The property is for sale with Jackson-Stops.