PUBLISHED: 07:32 12 November 2019

Cherry Trees, Cransford, Suffolk. PictureL BECKY EGLINTON

Archant

Superb Suffolk home set in lovely countryside at Cransford near Framlingham, could be yours for £950,000

Cherry Trees is an immaculately presented detached home, with four double bedrooms, with lovely countryside views all around.

It is in the sought after village of Cransford, close to Framlingham, and set in seven acres of gardens and grounds, with potential for a separate home subject to planning permission.

The Heritage Coast at Aldeburgh is about 12 miles away and Framlingham just under three miles for shopping.

The main house itself has a feature open plan kitchen/family room at the heart of the house.

There is an entrance hall with double glazed doors on the left opening to the kitchen.

It has a bespoke Anglia Factors kitchen which includes a range of cream gloss base and wall units, with two eye level Neff ovens with a warming drawer beneath, a Neff induction hob with a hood above and a Fisher Paykel American style fridge freezer.

It has a central island with a Corian worktop, sink and drainer as separate drinking water tap.

There is space for a table and chairs and a sitting area for entertaining/family with a barn style floor to ceiling window and French doors opening to a paved patio area overlooking the garden

There is also a utility room fitted with a range of units and a Miele washing machine and a separate dryer.

There is also a snug with a contemporary woodburning stove and oak floor and a door leads into a Jack and Jill cloakroom.

To the right of the entrance hall is a triple aspect sitting room with four sets of glazed doors, to outside and one to the garden room which has a large barn style window and more fabulous views.

On the first floor there is the master bedroom suite with built-in wardrobes and a spacious shower room.

There are three more bedrooms, another en suite shower room and a family bathroom.

A long driveway leads through gates to a gravel drive with ample off road parking space.

There is a single garage with power and lighting and above is a home office/studio which has a shower room and could make a great space for a teenager or other family member.

The property sits well within its seven acres and has beautifully landscaped gardens with a wide range of established trees and plants and shrubs as well as a pond at the rear with a jetty and a raised seating area giving countryside views.

There is a greenhouse and a large barn to the rear of the plot which has had planning permission in the past for a three bedroom home, which has now lapsed.

The outdoor space is perfect for watching the wildlife here which includes owls, deer and a kingfisher by the pond.

This property is also a registered smallholding.

It is on sale with Huntingfield Estates.

