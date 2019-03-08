Partly Cloudy

Then and now - A decade of pub closures in Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 14:42 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 30 April 2019

The Old Millars, Felixstowe, has now been replaced by Fish Dish restaurant. Photo: Google.

The Old Millars, Felixstowe, has now been replaced by Fish Dish restaurant. Photo: Google.

Archant

The past decade has been a trying time for pubs across the nation.

And Felixstowe, like many other towns, has been unable to escape the seemingly inevitable closure of some of its most loved pubs.

CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, estimates 14 pubs are closing each week in Britain.

MORE: Why are so many pubs closing?

Heavy taxes on beer, high business rates and VAT are among the top problems impacting the pub trade, according to the organisation.

It argues pubs carry an unfair tax burden - with the current system based on turnover having a negative impact on the industry.

Previously Mike Wood, chairman of the All Part Parliamentary Beer Group addressed the issue and said: “We have to address business rates. We need fundamental reform. The relief announced in the Budget last autumn was enormously helpful, with about 80% of pubs benefiting, but they are still hugely overtaxed. Despite only making up about 0.5% of total business turnover, our pubs represent nearly 3% of all business rate payments.”

With the help of Google streetview, we have taken a look at some of the old favourites from Felixstowe's past - showing what they were, and what they look like today.

All photos are dated between 2009 and 2018 and feature The Buregate, The Feathers, The Ordnance, The Old Millars and The Waverley Hotel.

