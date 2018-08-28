Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise
Video

What can you recognise in Seventies Ipswich?

PUBLISHED: 11:30 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 31 January 2019

An aerial photo from 1974 of Ipswich docks before the area was re-developed as the Waterfront Picture: ARCHANT

An aerial photo from 1974 of Ipswich docks before the area was re-developed as the Waterfront Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Do you remember Ipswich in 1974? See these amazing aerial photos of the county town.

Ipswich has changed tremendously since the 1970s.

See how much the town centre has developed by looking at these amazing aerial shots.

Back in 1974 Ipswich Town was managed by Bobby Robson, the managerial legend whose career took him to England and the World Cup, and wining trophies across Europe.

The town squad include the likes of Mick Mills and Colin Viljoen, Ian Collard and Bryan Hamilton, with years of success and trophies ahead of them.

The Portman Road ground was little developed in 1974 and new stands would be built to accommodate the fans as success grew.

And, you can see, close to Princes Street, the world famous Willis building under construction.

The award-winning building, by Sir Norman Foster for what was then Willis Faber and Dumas, has proved to be an important part of the town’s commerce, providing hundreds of jobs, since 1975.

And the Wet Dock area was very much a working port and industrial area then.

Today of course, there are hundreds of apartments and homes, restaurants and bars, offices and employment and the University of Suffolk at the Waterfront.

There are millions of pounds worth of yachts and leisure craft in the marina areas.

It is a vibrant area, where development and building is still taking place.

See how the town has developed in these amazing aerial images.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

5 of the best Chinese restaurants in Ipswich - including gluten-free and low MSG

What's your favourite Chinese dish? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tax hike prompts call to reform funding formula ‘no one understands’

Suffolk's police and crime commissioner has called for the Home Office funding formula to be reformed Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

Bohemian Rhapsody, Mamma Mia and The Greatest Showman coming to outdoor cinemas

Which outdoor cinema events will you go to? Picture: JULIA CONWAY/FILM ON A FARM

‘I’m going to figure him out, break him down and get him out of there’ - Wardley on O2 clash with Dessaux

Fabio Wardley fights Morgan Dessaux at the O2 Arena this weekend. Picture: PA SPORT

Car collides with pedestrian crossing close to Ipswich town centre

The scene of the crash in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists