Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 1)

The White Horse Hotel in 2009 and in 2019 Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

The last decade has brought considerable changes to Britain's high streets, with the credit crunch and the rise of digital shopping wreaking havoc.

But how has Ipswich fared? We took a detailed look at the northern part of Tavern Street east of the Cornhill to see how well it was weathering the retail storm.

