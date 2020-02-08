E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New petrol station proposed for busy junction near A14

PUBLISHED: 16:00 08 February 2020

The proposed garage would be at the jucntion between the A14 and A140 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Plans have been submitted to build a new petrol station, cafe and restaurant off the A14 near Needham Market - opposite a Shell garage that is set for a major revamp.

Documents submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council propose building a petrol filling station and store on Norwich Road on the roundabout at junction 51.

Vacant land near the junction has been earmarked for the proposed petrol station, which would be managed by EG Group through their Euro Garages arm.

As well as the station, there are also proposals to build a drive-thru cafe and a restaurant.

EG Group say the planned development "will be complimentary to the existing, dated service facilities to the north of the junction".

If planning permission is received, the complex could lead to the creation of more than 100 jobs, according to EG Group.

The plans come as the Shell garage on the same roundabout propose making significant changes to their site, including planning to halve the number of car filling points to six to make way for another HGV station.

Shell also plan to remove the existing kiosk, canopy, fuel tanks, pumps and jet wash to allow for the construction of a new sales building, forecourts, canopy and underground tanks and car parking spaces.

MORE: A14 petrol station to become more HGV-friendly in major revamp

