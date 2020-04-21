Owners focus on ‘considerable development potential’ at port after deal reached over crossing

Port of Lowestoft owner Associated British Ports (ABP) has officially withdrawn its objections to plans for the Lake Lothing Third Crossing (LLTC) after reaching an agreement with Suffolk County Council.

The deal addresses ABP’s concerns about the impacts of the project on port operations and marine safety, the company said.

It has written to the Secretary of State for Transport formally withdrawing its objections and says the deal means it can now focus on tapping into the “considerable” potential of the port.

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks said “We have successfully worked together to come to this agreement. The removal of ABP’s statutory objection to the LLTC proposal is a positive development for the project.”

ABP’s Andrew Harston said they were “pleased” to have reached an agreement with the council which addresses the impact the company believed the development would have on port operations upstream of the crossing.