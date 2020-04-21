E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Owners focus on ‘considerable development potential’ at port after deal reached over crossing

PUBLISHED: 11:47 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:02 21 April 2020

An aerial view of Port of Lowestoft Picture: CHPV.

An aerial view of Port of Lowestoft Picture: CHPV.

CHPV

Port of Lowestoft owner Associated British Ports (ABP) has officially withdrawn its objections to plans for the Lake Lothing Third Crossing (LLTC) after reaching an agreement with Suffolk County Council.

The deal addresses ABP’s concerns about the impacts of the project on port operations and marine safety, the company said.

You may also want to watch:

It has written to the Secretary of State for Transport formally withdrawing its objections and says the deal means it can now focus on tapping into the “considerable” potential of the port.

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks said “We have successfully worked together to come to this agreement. The removal of ABP’s statutory objection to the LLTC proposal is a positive development for the project.”

ABP’s Andrew Harston said they were “pleased” to have reached an agreement with the council which addresses the impact the company believed the development would have on port operations upstream of the crossing.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google tracking shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google tracking shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Road closed as two police cars well alight outside police station

Firefighters pictured battling the fire at the police station in Harwich. Picture: HELEN DENYER

Pubs will not reopen until Christmas warns Suffolk MP Poulter

An empty Cardinal Park in Ipswich. Will the restaurants be shut until Christmas? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus heroes include a wedding dress maker now producing NHS scrubs

CMG Technologies directors Rachel Garrett and Phil Marsh Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Starlink space display to fly over Suffolk for the next few days

The Starlink is a trail of satellites, which goes by the name of SpaceX. Picture: JOHN FITCH

‘Robbing a living as a footballer? No, he’s a fantastic player’ - ex-Norwich striker Holt on Town skipper Chambers

Former Norwich City striker Grant Holt has defended Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Picture; PA/STEVE WALLER
Drive 24