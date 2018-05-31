‘Amazing’ reaction as pub food supplier branches out into home pizza kits

A supplier to the pub and restaurant trade has used lockdown to diversify its business to provide home delivery pizza-making kits.

Accent Fresh teamed up with Bellissima to provide boxes filled with pizza ingredients, including bases, diced mozzarella, olive oil and tomato sauce, as well as breads, pesto and soft drinks

“The reaction on the boxes has been amazing,” said Accent Fresh commercial director Danny Griffiths.

Customers have commented on the quality of the pizzas, the taste and how similar they are to going out to pizza compared to other types of pizza as well as how much food was created, he said.

“We are also working on offering pizza toppings to go alongside the boxes to help create other menu ideas,” added Mr Griffiths.

Accent Fresh is a family-run regional food service business based in Downham Market, which is supplied by growers from across East Anglia and the UK.

The boxes cost £35.99 with Bellissima donating £5 from every box sold to the NHS.

“Our main business is a supplier to the pub and restaurant trade but we are making lots of effort to supply people at home for essential foods who are struggling to get delivery slots or who are self isolating,” said Mr Griffiths.