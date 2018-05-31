E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Amazing’ reaction as pub food supplier branches out into home pizza kits

PUBLISHED: 15:12 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 09 June 2020

East Anglia-based pub and hospitality food supplier Accent Fresh has used the lockdown period to branch out into home pizza kits Picture: KIERON PIM

East Anglia-based pub and hospitality food supplier Accent Fresh has used the lockdown period to branch out into home pizza kits Picture: KIERON PIM

Archant © 2006

A supplier to the pub and restaurant trade has used lockdown to diversify its business to provide home delivery pizza-making kits.

CAPTION; Photo for a EDP Norfolk Magazine on Timbers Restaurant at Fincham. Pic shows Accent Fresh in Downham Market. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPY; Mark Nicholls FOR; EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE COPYRIGHT; EDP pics © 2006 TEL; (01603) 772434CAPTION; Photo for a EDP Norfolk Magazine on Timbers Restaurant at Fincham. Pic shows Accent Fresh in Downham Market. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPY; Mark Nicholls FOR; EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE COPYRIGHT; EDP pics © 2006 TEL; (01603) 772434

Accent Fresh teamed up with Bellissima to provide boxes filled with pizza ingredients, including bases, diced mozzarella, olive oil and tomato sauce, as well as breads, pesto and soft drinks

“The reaction on the boxes has been amazing,” said Accent Fresh commercial director Danny Griffiths.

MORE – Companies in East Anglia future-proof their businesses for life after lockdown

Customers have commented on the quality of the pizzas, the taste and how similar they are to going out to pizza compared to other types of pizza as well as how much food was created, he said.

You may also want to watch:

“We are also working on offering pizza toppings to go alongside the boxes to help create other menu ideas,” added Mr Griffiths.

Accent Fresh is a family-run regional food service business based in Downham Market, which is supplied by growers from across East Anglia and the UK.

The boxes cost £35.99 with Bellissima donating £5 from every box sold to the NHS.

“Our main business is a supplier to the pub and restaurant trade but we are making lots of effort to supply people at home for essential foods who are struggling to get delivery slots or who are self isolating,” said Mr Griffiths.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

All emergency services attended the accident in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

All emergency services attended the accident in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man died from injuries after hit-and-run involving Pete Doherty’s manager a decade ago, inquest hears

Chris Corder died from injuries he suffered after being hit by a car being driven by Pete Doherty's manager while handing out newsletters in Benton Street. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Bomb disposal called to Suffolk college after grenade discovered

Police were called to reports of a Second World War grenade which was dug up in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

Death threat prisoner’s second walk-out an ‘act of self-sabotage’

Scott Chandler walked out of Hollesley Bay prison between roll calls Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Vintage Action Man models worth £1,000 stolen from shed

Vintage Action Man models worth £1,000 have been stolen from a shed in Little Bealings Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24