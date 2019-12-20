E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Metal galvanisers roll out modern livery for fleet

PUBLISHED: 10:05 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 20 December 2019

Acrow Galvanizing is switching to new livery for its busy fleet of trucks Picture; WEDGE GROUP GALVANIZING LTD

Wedge Group Galvanizing Ltd

A galvanising plant at Haverhill has invested in new livery for its fleet to make the vehicles instantly recognisable.

Acrow Galvanizing, which opened its new £6.5m factory in Piperell Way in 2016 after moving from a site in Saffron Walden, is owned by Wedge Group Galvanizing, which has sites across the UK.

The new look is part of a major overhaul of the company's nationwide logistics operation.

Fleet transport boss Paul Thompson said all its vehicles were bought outright, with drivers based at each site.

"Our vehicles are our shop window in many ways, so it's vital that they stand out and are consistent with our brand guidelines.

"The new modern livery will make each of our trucks instantly recognisable and that improves our visibility."

Vehicles based at the site are also being switched from Mercedes to DAF chassis as part of the rolling renewal programme."

The switch to DAC has been made for several reasons, he said, but "largely because they produce great trucks with an excellent aftercare service".

"We've also invested in new systems and technology, including increasing the number of load lashing points, and developed two new dedicated Driver CPC courses specifically for Wedge Group.

"Collection and delivery has been an integral part of the business for many years and we're making sure it's a service that's fit for the future."

