Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Businesses invited to learn new skills at Innovation Martlesham event

PUBLISHED: 15:40 15 February 2019

Innovation Martlesham

Innovation Martlesham

Archant

As part of the ongoing work between Innovation Martlesham and Suffolk Coastal District Council, local businesses are invited to a knowledge sharing event taking place next month.

innovation martlesham logoinnovation martlesham logo

Innovation Martlesham is an established cluster of high-tech ICT companies, located at Adastral Park. Besides being home to a range of companies, Innovative Martlesham is a ‘collaborative ecosystem’ for technology companies.

Attendees of the event will benefit from the knowledge Innovative Martlesham (IM) has gained from working with over a hundred companies who are part of the IM cluster at Adastral Park, Ipswich.

The session will provide a good overview of the key issues for anyone planning to build a public image for their company and establish confidence in potential customers and partners.

The event will feature guest speakers Dr Nick Milner who is chief executive of Milner Marketing Ltd, Mike Ward, marketer and ISO Auditor, Mark Pendleton, deputy lieutenant of Suffolk and Andy Brown, head of sustainability at Anglian Water.

The event is taking place on February 19 between 10:30am and 12:30pm at Adastral Park.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Police at the scene of the incident in Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Read the transcript of TalkTalk’s ‘exasperating’ customer service in online chat

Keith Poulson, 69, who lives near Beccles, has revealed his exasperating two-hour long online chat with TalkTalk Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Most Read

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

#includeImage($article, 225)

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘An extremely nice fellow’ - Tributes paid to 79-year-old man who died after silo fall

John Edwards died after falling into a silo near Eye Picture: SOPHIE SMITH

Crazee backs our Learn to be a Lifesaver CPR campaign

Ipswich Town Football Club and mascott Crazee are backing our new Learn to be a Lifesaver campaign Picture: ITFC

X Factor finalist and Basil Brush to join Kerry Katona at Essex panto

Lauren Platt, previous X Factor finalist will join Kerry Katona, Basil Brush and Tricia Penrose for this year's Easter panto in Clacton. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

Group Chat: A positive week, diamond light, Judge’s future and the Chambers/Skuse axis at Ipswich Town

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with another episode of Ipswich Town Group Chat.

‘Wicked and predatory’ music teacher jailed for sexual offences against boys in his choirs

Andrew Simon Wilson, 57, of Norwood Way, Walton-on-the-Naze, has been jailed for a series of sexual offences against young boys. Picture: SUSSEX POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists