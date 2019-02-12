Businesses invited to learn new skills at Innovation Martlesham event

As part of the ongoing work between Innovation Martlesham and Suffolk Coastal District Council, local businesses are invited to a knowledge sharing event taking place next month.

Innovation Martlesham is an established cluster of high-tech ICT companies, located at Adastral Park. Besides being home to a range of companies, Innovative Martlesham is a ‘collaborative ecosystem’ for technology companies.

Attendees of the event will benefit from the knowledge Innovative Martlesham (IM) has gained from working with over a hundred companies who are part of the IM cluster at Adastral Park, Ipswich.

The session will provide a good overview of the key issues for anyone planning to build a public image for their company and establish confidence in potential customers and partners.

The event will feature guest speakers Dr Nick Milner who is chief executive of Milner Marketing Ltd, Mike Ward, marketer and ISO Auditor, Mark Pendleton, deputy lieutenant of Suffolk and Andy Brown, head of sustainability at Anglian Water.

The event is taking place on February 19 between 10:30am and 12:30pm at Adastral Park.